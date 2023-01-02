Read full article on original website
Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115
Bessie Hendricks, the Iowa woman who became the oldest living person in the United States one year ago, has died at the age of 115.
Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, her family announced. She was 74. "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. … Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."
NME
Choir Of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis dies aged 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and frontman of Copenhagen-based Choir Of Young Believers, has died at the age of 39. The musician’s death was confirmed by the band’s label Ghostly International, who posted in a statement that he had died late last year following a brief illness. “We...
slamwrestling.net
‘Flying Greek’ Mike Pappas dies
After a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer, “The Flying Greek” Mike Pappas has died. He was 81. He had been going downhill since October 2022, when one of his two sons, Packy Savvenas, shared the news on social media that the stage 4 cancer had progressed to the point that his father’s kidneys shut down.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Sonya Eddy died at age 55 from a 'serious infection' after a scheduled surgery
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy died aged 55 from an infection after a scheduled surgery. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 52, had revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
NME
Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57
Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57. As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.
ComicBook
Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76
Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
BBC
Associates co-founder Alan Rankine dies aged 64
The musician and producer Alan Rankine, co-founder of acclaimed Scottish band The Associates, has died aged 64. Rankine's sons Callum and Hamish confirmed the news on the guitarist and keyboard player's Facebook page. They said their father died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family. Rankine formed...
Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100
Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
Popculture
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
