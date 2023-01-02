Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Ex-Colts QB Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week: 'It's up to the judge'
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say, too many addictions to count could be sent back to prison this week, the result of a June incident inside an Ohio Hampton Inn hotel room where Schlichter was found unresponsive. According to court documents,...
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/6: Clowney Drops Bombs. Coaches Hope for More, and Dysfunction Junction
This morning, we wake up once more to the dysfunction and chaos we’ve grown used to over the last 23 years as Browns fans. Great. Wonderful. This time, the buzz is thanks to edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney who, in talking with Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, proceeded to list off various gripes about working with the team, from their fixation with Myles Garrett to his unhappiness with how he’s being used, to the lack of likelihood that he’ll return next year.
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral
On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Browns' Myles Garrett responds to explosive Jadeveon Clowney comments
Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett responded to explosive comments delivered by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that got Clowney sent home on Friday. "I want volunteers, not hostages," Garrett said, according to Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. "If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated."
Giants set to sign Luke Jackson
The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
