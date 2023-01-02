ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident

Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
PENSACOLA, FL
Yardbarker

When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/6: Clowney Drops Bombs. Coaches Hope for More, and Dysfunction Junction

This morning, we wake up once more to the dysfunction and chaos we’ve grown used to over the last 23 years as Browns fans. Great. Wonderful. This time, the buzz is thanks to edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney who, in talking with Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, proceeded to list off various gripes about working with the team, from their fixation with Myles Garrett to his unhappiness with how he’s being used, to the lack of likelihood that he’ll return next year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral

On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett responds to explosive Jadeveon Clowney comments

Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett responded to explosive comments delivered by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that got Clowney sent home on Friday. "I want volunteers, not hostages," Garrett said, according to Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. "If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Giants set to sign Luke Jackson

The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
ATLANTA, GA

