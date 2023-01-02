ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!

By Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1goc_0k0dwxZU00

First Alert Weather Day Monday for freezing rain and snow 03:37

Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUOP3_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fgvxm_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4

Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xfdl_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4

As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start of the week.

Credit: CBS4

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place thru Monday night for the Denver metro area, Front Range and all of northeast Colorado. Denver may see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more in and near the Foothills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QV44U_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4

The storm will bring the bulk of the Front Range and Denver snow thru overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Roads are expected to be extremely slick as freezing rain will accompany the snow through Monday morning adding a light glaze of ice under the snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnw8w_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4

There will be a little more snow during the afternoon commute before the system moves out on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EOQ4_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4

There are still Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for the mountains where 6 to 12 inches may add up from Summit County up through Rocky Mountain National Park. All of the western mountains are under the warning for 1 to 2 feet of snow! With 1 to 3 feet still expected in the San Juan Mountains thru Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuohF_0k0dwxZU00
Credit: CBS4

With the heavy blast of mountain snow Avalanche Warnings are in place for backcountry areas of the northern and western mountains with a watch for some of the areas from Summit County thru Clear Creek County thru Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area

After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
DENVER, CO
News Channel Nebraska

A lull in the snow Monday morning, but more expected later in the day

SIDNEY - The first round of snow in the New Year dropped one to two inches in downtown Sidney Monday morning, completely covering roads, sidewalks, and parking lots with fresh powder, with more expected to fall later in the day. The National Weather Service kept the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast...
SIDNEY, NE
CBS Denver

Colorado snowpack numbers continue to soar thanks to plentiful mountain snowfall

Snowpack is above normal across six of Colorado's eight river basins including the Slate Platte basin which includes the metro area.The two basins that remain below normal are the Upper Rio Grande basin which includes the San Luis Valley as well as the Arkansas basin. This is largely because recent storms have mostly missed the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains near Cañon City, Walsenburg, and Trinidad.The Yampa and White River basin in northwest Colorado is in the best shape with snowpack nearly 50% above normal for the first week in January. That basin includes the Steamboat Ski Resort which had the snowiest December in a decade and has received over 200 inches so far this season.Almost every ski area in the state has received above normal snowfall so far this season. And the snowiest months of the year (March and April) are still ahead.If healthy snowpack is able to continue through the spring, Colorado should have less drought, fewer water restrictions, and a less severe wildfire season in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

CDOT thanks crews for keeping mountain passes clear

The Colorado Department of Transportation is thanking its crews for keeping plows on the roads to clear snow. CDOT tweeted on Monday afternoon, "Hard hats off to CDOT workers who've been working 'round the clock to keep mt passes cleared, widened and avalanche-free. Be aware that additional mtnc [sic] work and safety closures may be implemented. Visit https://cotrip.org for road closures and conditions."  Monday was declared a First Alert Weather Day due to falling snow, drizzle and fog. The mountains were expected to receive another 8 inches west of Frisco on Monday. 
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Your vehicle registration includes 'Keep Colorado Wild' pass for $29

New this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer a "Keep Colorado Wild Pass" to all Coloradans for all state parks. The price for the pass is just $29 instead of $84 per year.The price of the annual parks pass for all Colorado State Parks will be included when a person registers a vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle in Colorado. Vehicle registrants will have the option to decline the Pass but the cost is automatically factored in so vehicle owners must opt-out if they don't want the pass. This lower price point pass offers more sustainable funding for Colorado's state parks and allows for all Coloradans to share and invest in Colorado's outdoors.The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to your license plate and registration card. The pass is available now. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass cost will be used to invest in park maintenance projects, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation, and educational and equity programs. It also gets you access to any Colorado State Park!LINK: Keep Colorado Wild Pass
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
94K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy