nodawaynews.com
Parks and Rec board receives Eagle Scout presentation
At the December 19 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, Eagle Scouts Dayn and Logan Henderson reported their project of cleaning up Robertson Crist Park. Phase one involved cleaning and getting rid of overgrowth, spreading mulch and giving the bathrooms a makeover. Fifty-nine volunteers came to help with phase one. Phase two involved adding in stumps that could be used for an outdoor classroom space. They hope to add more to the park in a phase three.
nodawaynews.com
Mental Health Board holds second meeting
The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board met December 15 in Albany. Northwest Missouri State University Interim President Dr. Clarence Green donated $250 to the board. Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice gave an overview of the court programs and statistics. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville reports approximately 500...
nodawaynews.com
Northwest recognizes employees achieving milestone years of employment
Before semester break, Northwest Missouri State University recognized 90 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university. The cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,200 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.
nodawaynews.com
Second Saturday Coffee comes to the NCHS Museum
The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum currently is closed for the winter season and will reopen for its regular hours, Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 pm, in March. Because of local interest at the winter bake sale and coffee shop in December, the museum leaders will be holding Second Saturday Coffee from 9 to 11 am, starting in January. Those who are ready for some time out of the house or just want to explore the museum on a weekend, should come and check out the NCHS Museum on the Second Saturday of each month in 2023. These dates will be: January 14, February 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11 and December 9.
nodawaynews.com
Brit Fisher
Brit Lauren Fisher, age 28, Sheridan, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 near Sheridan. She was a lifetime resident of the area and was fondly known as the Gaynor Girl. Brit was born January 1, 1994 in Kansas City. She was the daughter of Kelly and Lora Turner Fisher. Brit was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Bridge Closure Begins Thursday
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a Gentry County bridge beginning on Thursday. The closure is due to the results of a recent safety inspection. The bridge over Bear Creek in Gentry County on Route YY will close on Thursday. A project to replace the 96-year-old...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Youth Wrestling hosts Joe Drake Invitational
The Joe Drake Wrestling Invitational on December 30 saw several youth compete at Maryville High School. The event had four weight divisions, Pre-K – K, 1 – 2 grades, 3 – 4 grades and 5 – 6 grades. Gunner Thurman, Asher Peterson and Mason Ritcher pose...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old found safe
The missing 3-year-old has been found safe in Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Amazonia Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Early Monday Morning in Buchanan County
A man from Amazonia was arrested Monday in Buchanan County. At 1 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 31-year-old Jerry W. Swinney III on an outstanding Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for driving while revoked/suspended. Swinney III was also cited for failure to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Weapons Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing weapons charges following an arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday. At 7:20 P.M. the Dekalb County Sherriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Prince Dustin Wykert who is facing a charge for unlawful possession of a concealed weapon as a felon/ fugitive/ impaired/ or mentally incompetent person.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
