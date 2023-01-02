The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum currently is closed for the winter season and will reopen for its regular hours, Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 pm, in March. Because of local interest at the winter bake sale and coffee shop in December, the museum leaders will be holding Second Saturday Coffee from 9 to 11 am, starting in January. Those who are ready for some time out of the house or just want to explore the museum on a weekend, should come and check out the NCHS Museum on the Second Saturday of each month in 2023. These dates will be: January 14, February 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11 and December 9.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO