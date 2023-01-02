ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Utah 79, Oregon St. 60

OREGON ST. (7-8) Rataj 3-8 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 2-9 3-4 9, Akanno 2-2 0-0 4, Pope 3-5 0-0 8, Andela 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 2-8 1-1 5, Krass 0-3 0-0 0, Bilodeau 5-7 0-0 11, Rochelin 1-4 0-0 3, Ibekwe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 4-5 60.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 61, CAL POLY 51

Percentages: FG .308, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Sanders 3-6, Franklin 1-3, Fleming 1-5, Stevenson 1-5, Prukop 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Ch.Hunter 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 11 (Koroma 4, Taylor 3, Ch.Hunter, Fleming, Haller, Sanders). Steals: 1 (Fleming). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 77, UC RIVERSIDE 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .619, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Wrightsell 5-7, Carper 1-1, San Antonio 1-2, Harris 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (San Antonio 3, Lee, Square). Turnovers: 14 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Bastian, Carper, Lee, Square). Steals:...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Illinois 85, Northwestern 79

ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run

A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 84, SAN DIEGO 82

Percentages: FG .517, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Boone 5-8, Avdalovic 3-6, Martindale 1-1, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake, Boone, Martindale). Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Martindale 3, Boone 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Outlaw). Steals:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win

1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52

GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91

Percentages: FG .374, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-37, .135 (Preston 2-2, Morris Sr. 1-4, Powell 1-4, George 1-5, Boston Jr. 0-2, Coffey 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Covington 0-4, Jackson 0-5, Kennard 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Covington, M.Brown, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (Kennard 2, Covington,...
Porterville Recorder

SANTA CLARA 89, PEPPERDINE 79

Percentages: FG .479, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Braun 2, Stewart 2, Bediako, Holt, Podziemski, Tilly, Tongue). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Justice, Podziemski, Tongue).
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy