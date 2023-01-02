Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Utah 79, Oregon St. 60
OREGON ST. (7-8) Rataj 3-8 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 2-9 3-4 9, Akanno 2-2 0-0 4, Pope 3-5 0-0 8, Andela 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 2-8 1-1 5, Krass 0-3 0-0 0, Bilodeau 5-7 0-0 11, Rochelin 1-4 0-0 3, Ibekwe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 4-5 60.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 61, CAL POLY 51
Percentages: FG .308, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Sanders 3-6, Franklin 1-3, Fleming 1-5, Stevenson 1-5, Prukop 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Ch.Hunter 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 11 (Koroma 4, Taylor 3, Ch.Hunter, Fleming, Haller, Sanders). Steals: 1 (Fleming). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 77, UC RIVERSIDE 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .619, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Wrightsell 5-7, Carper 1-1, San Antonio 1-2, Harris 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (San Antonio 3, Lee, Square). Turnovers: 14 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Bastian, Carper, Lee, Square). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run
A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer extended through 2027
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had his contract extended through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday. Beamer also had
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 84, SAN DIEGO 82
Percentages: FG .517, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Boone 5-8, Avdalovic 3-6, Martindale 1-1, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake, Boone, Martindale). Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Martindale 3, Boone 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Outlaw). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win
1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
Miami Transfer Safety Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville
The safety/linebacker spent the first five years of his collegiate career with the Canes.
Bobby Petrino Officially Announced as Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator
“I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement.
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
Heat And Suns Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91
Percentages: FG .374, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-37, .135 (Preston 2-2, Morris Sr. 1-4, Powell 1-4, George 1-5, Boston Jr. 0-2, Coffey 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Covington 0-4, Jackson 0-5, Kennard 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Covington, M.Brown, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (Kennard 2, Covington,...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 89, PEPPERDINE 79
Percentages: FG .479, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Braun 2, Stewart 2, Bediako, Holt, Podziemski, Tilly, Tongue). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Justice, Podziemski, Tongue).
Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring
The rapid spike in NBA and NHL scoring has prompted betting markets to respond in kind, with totals that were unthinkable not long ago.
