BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department has asked for the public's help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp – last seen May 8, 2022. Kemp is described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the company of his biological mother, Ebony Harris. Police said Harris does not have legal custody/guardianship of the boy and also goes by the name Zubiya Bey.

BROWN DEER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO