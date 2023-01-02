‘Big Brother’ Star Raven Walton Announces Engagement

Big Brother star Raven Walton, remembered for her outlandish stories and numerous health ailments, announced her engagement to Patrick Thomas after three years of dating.

‘Big Brother’ star Raven Walton is engaged

Arkansas-based dance teacher Raven Walton competed on Big Brother 19 in 2017, where she got into a memorable showmance with Matt Clines.

However, the two didn’t work out long-term and have since separated. Around October 2019, she began dating YouTuber Patrick Thomas.

The two have remained inseparable since then and got engaged a day after Christmas Day, 2022. He took her on a helicopter ride that ended at a house decorated with a banner asking the Big Brother star to marry him.

She documented the moment in video clips she uploaded to Instagram, including pictures showing her new ring, and captioned it, “I can’t wait to marry my best friend. You mean the absolute world to me; words cannot express how much I love you! I’m still floating from yesterday! I can’t wait to see what life holds for us!”

Raven previously dated Matt Clines during ‘Big Brother 19’

While competing on the CBS reality TV show, Raven met Matt, a Virginia-based renovation consultant, and they immediately hit it off, developing a strong showmance from the beginning.

While viewers usually root for romantic connections that bloom in the house, they didn’t enjoy Raven and Matt together as the pair appeared more interested in dating than playing the game.

The Arkansas native also became well known to the Big Brother community by her several stories about her numerous alleged injuries, health ailments, and other bizarre stories that they, and many houseguests, didn’t believe.

However, Matt defended Raven after the season, and they continued dating. The reality TV couple quietly split around a year later when fans noticed Matt updated his profile status to single. According to reports, the former showmance is still friends. After nearly two years of dating, he recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Annabel Laurel.

Raven placed sixth in ‘Big Brother 19’

Outside of her showmance and penchant for telling stories, Raven was remembered for her alliance with Paul Abrahamian.

When couple Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf began controlling the house from the beginning, Raven and Matt aligned with the returning player to flip the houseguests against the power couple. The showmance remained largely under the radar as other players presented bigger threats but eventually got nominated alongside each other in Week 9.

Matt decided to tank his game for her and began purposefully agitating others to ensure his eviction. However, his sacrifice didn’t go a long way, as she immediately found herself on the block again during the Double Eviction. She was eliminated in a 2-1 vote and joined Matt in the Jury House.

There, she got into a memorable argument with Mark Jansen as she insisted she orchestrated the evictions. However, others believe she remained under the radar due to her association with Matt and Paul. Following her time on the show, Raven has remained primarily out of the reality TV community. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.