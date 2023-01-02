Every state needs to create a citizen's review board to investigate police officers - including ours. They also need to create a "special" court to hear cases and claims against police officers. Use retired judges to sit on the bench. Retired judges usually won't have a bias one way or the other towards the officers. And pull the jury from the voter's registration rolls. That way it will be "locals" deciding what behaviors they're willing to accept from the police officers that serve them. And make sure there's real authority given to the outcomes!! I believe that if police officers start answering to the very people they serve, and not their own superiors or their "brothers", they'll care a little more about what they do. ... ... I feel sorry for the girls family AND the officer that has to live with this. I can't imagine being in either one's shoes.
To remove all rumors! Just the facts the 13 year old girl was a pedestrian and the off duty sheriff's deputy failed to maintain control of his own vehicle. Lifting her family and friends up in prayers 🙏😇🙏
