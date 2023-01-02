ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
New York Post

Rangers vs. Devils prediction: NHL odds, picks for Saturday afternoon

Don’t look now, but the New York Rangers could pass the New Jersey Devils with a win in regulation in Newark on Saturday afternoon. That would have been hard to believe when these two met for a Rangers 4-3 overtime win on Dec. 12, but the two Metro Division rivals have gone in opposite directions since then, and all of a sudden, things are quite bunched at the top of the standings. Will the Rangers continue their roll on Saturday? Or is now the time to sell high on New York? Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Rangers vs. Devils prediction...
