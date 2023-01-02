Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Related
Hawks score first power-play goal by defenseman in 124 games
The Blackhawks broke a one-and-a-half-year drought in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay when Seth Jones scored on the power play to give his team a 1-0 lead. It was the first time in 124 games the Blackhawks got a goal from a defenseman on the power play. The last time it happened was May 1, 2021, when Connor Murphy, of all people, found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Florida.
Kane to miss game with injury for first time since 2015
Despite participating in Friday's morning skate, Patrick Kane said he will not play against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center because of a lower-body injury. If he really wanted to, Kane said he could play, but it doesn't make sense to push it. He's going to take the extra time to heal.
10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning
The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They scored the first goal only six times in their previous 34 contests. They're starting to turn a corner in that department, but they're 0-3-0 in the last three games when scoring first.
Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career
The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones has been selected. Jones has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season. His 24:40 of ice time ranks first on the team and 13th among all NHL skaters. He missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of a thumb injury.
Patrick Kane exits after 2nd period vs. Tampa Bay
The Blackhawks announced at the start of the third period against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Patrick Kane would not return to the game. The team called it a medical update, so it appears to be injury-related. Kane recorded two shots on goal and logged 12:57 of ice time through...
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test
What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test. The athlete posted...
Hawks recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from Rockford
The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Wednesday morning. The moves come after MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) were placed on injured reserve, both retroactive to Dec. 27 It's also worth noting Patrick Kane left Tuesday's game after the second period because of a lower-body injury.
Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring
The rapid spike in NBA and NHL scoring has prompted betting markets to respond in kind, with totals that were unthinkable not long ago.
10 observations: Bulls snap Nets streak behind role players
Good luck figuring out the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. With Wednesday's 121-112 home victory over the Nets, which snapped a 12-game Brooklyn win streak, the Bulls moved to 6-1 against the Eastern Conference's top three seeds, albeit 17-21 on the season. Here are 10 observations:. 1. The last time these two...
How fatherhood shapes Bears thoughts on football, life
Watching Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, then waiting days for updates on whether he’ll be ok has been difficult for everyone. That difficulty hits different for players who saw the horrifying episode and recognized it could’ve happened to them. After all, the tackle which led to Hamlin’s collapse was a routine play. It happens 60 to 70 times every single game, every single week.
Hawks being cautious after Kane suffers lower-body injury
Patrick Kane left after the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center and did not return for the third period. The team called it a medical update but did not provide any specifics. After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called...
'He wants this to be his city:' Fields built to lead Bears forward
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will have plenty of time to evaluate Justin Fields' second NFL season. Right now, they are focused on Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which Fields will not play in after being ruled out with a strained hip. There are some incontrovertible truths...
Bulls list Caruso, Green questionable vs. 76ers
The Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green as questionable for Friday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso left Wednesday's stirring home victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle. Green has been battling right knee soreness for weeks. The Bulls are...
NBA referee Twitter account tweaks Bulls commentators
Back on Dec. 26, Bulls commentators Stacey King and Adam Amin voiced their displeasure for Zach LaVine not receiving a shooting foul on an over-contested, yet successful, buzzer-beating 3-point attempt before halftime of the Bulls-Rockets game. "Can we get a foul? Can we get a foul? That should've been and-one,"...
Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB
Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic
Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to be more unpredictable at the offensive end rather than devolving into the isolation-heavy style that yielded some gratifying moments in 2021-22 but ultimately stagnated when the games mattered most. It’s a mantra that has yielded inconsistent results overall.
Cubs’ moves show eye on competing in ‘winnable’ Central
With six weeks left until pitchers and catchers report, this much is clear about the Cubs based on their offseason moves: they’re serious about competing in 2023. “I've been around long enough to see and to realize you don't make certain moves unless the eye is to start trending towards winning," said Tucker Barnhart, an eight-year veteran catcher who landed a two-year deal with the Cubs last week.
Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game
It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one of the game’s all-time greatest scorers, while Williams posted merely the fifth 20-point game of his young career.
DeRozan represents Bulls in first All-Star voting returns
The first round of fan voting returns for the 2023 All-Star game are in. DeMar DeRozan, who is sixth among Eastern Conference guards with 544,629 votes, is the only Chicago Bulls player represented. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević outside the top 10 of their respective positions:
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers
The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and the New York Giants will be the NFC’s No. 6 seed. That leaves 12 seeds left to be determined, giving almost every team reason to play hard in Week 18.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0