The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones has been selected. Jones has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season. His 24:40 of ice time ranks first on the team and 13th among all NHL skaters. He missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of a thumb injury.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO