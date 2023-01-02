ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks score first power-play goal by defenseman in 124 games

The Blackhawks broke a one-and-a-half-year drought in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay when Seth Jones scored on the power play to give his team a 1-0 lead. It was the first time in 124 games the Blackhawks got a goal from a defenseman on the power play. The last time it happened was May 1, 2021, when Connor Murphy, of all people, found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Florida.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning

The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They scored the first goal only six times in their previous 34 contests. They're starting to turn a corner in that department, but they're 0-3-0 in the last three games when scoring first.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career

The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones has been selected. Jones has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season. His 24:40 of ice time ranks first on the team and 13th among all NHL skaters. He missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of a thumb injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from Rockford

The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Wednesday morning. The moves come after MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) were placed on injured reserve, both retroactive to Dec. 27 It's also worth noting Patrick Kane left Tuesday's game after the second period because of a lower-body injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How fatherhood shapes Bears thoughts on football, life

Watching Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, then waiting days for updates on whether he’ll be ok has been difficult for everyone. That difficulty hits different for players who saw the horrifying episode and recognized it could’ve happened to them. After all, the tackle which led to Hamlin’s collapse was a routine play. It happens 60 to 70 times every single game, every single week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls list Caruso, Green questionable vs. 76ers

The Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green as questionable for Friday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso left Wednesday's stirring home victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle. Green has been battling right knee soreness for weeks. The Bulls are...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA referee Twitter account tweaks Bulls commentators

Back on Dec. 26, Bulls commentators Stacey King and Adam Amin voiced their displeasure for Zach LaVine not receiving a shooting foul on an over-contested, yet successful, buzzer-beating 3-point attempt before halftime of the Bulls-Rockets game. "Can we get a foul? Can we get a foul? That should've been and-one,"...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB

Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic

Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to be more unpredictable at the offensive end rather than devolving into the isolation-heavy style that yielded some gratifying moments in 2021-22 but ultimately stagnated when the games mattered most. It’s a mantra that has yielded inconsistent results overall.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs’ moves show eye on competing in ‘winnable’ Central

With six weeks left until pitchers and catchers report, this much is clear about the Cubs based on their offseason moves: they’re serious about competing in 2023. “I've been around long enough to see and to realize you don't make certain moves unless the eye is to start trending towards winning," said Tucker Barnhart, an eight-year veteran catcher who landed a two-year deal with the Cubs last week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game

It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one of the game’s all-time greatest scorers, while Williams posted merely the fifth 20-point game of his young career.
NBC Sports Chicago

Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers

The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and the New York Giants will be the NFC’s No. 6 seed. That leaves 12 seeds left to be determined, giving almost every team reason to play hard in Week 18.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy