Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. “We shot a lot of pucks tonight from all sorts of angles,” Dunn said. “That’s...
SEATTLE, WA
McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history have...
ELMONT, NY
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saros makes Predators-record 64 saves, beats Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski scored 5:06 into the third period to give the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros matched the third-most saves in NHL history. Saros...
RALEIGH, NC
Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin felt “really excited” Wednesday after winning the first women’s World Cup race of 2023. And it wasn't because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record.
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
DENVER, CO

