Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches

Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business.
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
Markkanen has career-best 49 as Jazz down Rockets 131-114

HOUSTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Markkanen got out to a quick start with 18 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz...
Walker scores 23, No. 2 Houston crushes SMU 87-53

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and No. 2 Houston used a big first half to beat SMU 87-53 on Thursday night. Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11...
