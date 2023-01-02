“I’m in a frenzy!” 75-year-old Iggy Pop barks on “Frenzy,” the first track on Every Loser. This comes as something of a surprise. While such a state used to be par for the course for the most shirtless man in rock, it’s been a while since his solo work has reflected that kind of intensity. Both Préliminaires, in 2009, and Après, in 2012, focused on his earthy croon (in French, no less). Iggy had spent much of the first decade or so of the 21st century thrashing out his demons with the reformed Stooges, bringing their legendary Detroit garage-noise to old fans and young worshippers. But when in 2014 he became the last original Stooge standing (as impossible as that might have seemed 40 years ago), he began seeming entirely over being a rock star; 2016’s Post Pop Depression nearly went full lounge lizard on 2019’s Free. Wither rock’s first and greatest punk?

3 HOURS AGO