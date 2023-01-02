ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were recorded on cellphone and drone...
Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival

The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting.
Father Deliberately Drove Car Off Cliff, Authorities Say After Dramatic Rescue

The rescue was described as almost miraculous. A family of four whose car had careened off a treacherous cliff-top road in Northern California, plummeted more than 250 feet and trapped them on Monday managed to survive and avoid life-threatening injuries. But now, authorities say that their car’s dramatic drop wasn’t...
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
