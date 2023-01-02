Adam Milne withdrawn from New Zealand's ODI series in Pakistan and India

Fast bowler Adam Milne has been withdrawn from New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming series in Pakistan and India in January due to concerns about his preparation. Blair Tickner , who is currently in Pakistan with New Zealand's Test team, has replaced Milne in the ODI squad.

Milne, 30, had some tightness in his hamstring at the end of the home series against India in November 2022 and subsequently missed two Ford Trophy games, New Zealand's domestic 50-over tournament, for Wellington in December.

He played Wellington's first two matches of the Super Smash, the domestic T20 competition, but the workload of six ODIs in 16 days in Pakistan and India was considered too much of a risk.

"Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said. "After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series. We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down.

"Blair's skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us. The fact he's already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus."

New Zealand drew the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan and begin the second and final Test of the series on January 2 in Karachi. The ODI players will leave New Zealand for Pakistan on January 4 for three matches on January 9, 11 and 13 - all in Karachi - before travelling to India for three ODIs on January 18, 21 and 24.

They will also play three T20Is in India on January 27, 29 and February 1; the squad for the T20I series is yet to be named.

New Zealand squad for ODI series in Pakistan and India

Kane Williamson (capt - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (capt - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.