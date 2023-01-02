LeBron James Catches Heat After Showing Support For Controversial NFL Star Deshaun Watson

LeBron James often talks about being more than an athlete but is in hot water with fans after praising alleged sexual assaulter Deshaun Watson.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is a champion of social justice and equality, a cause he has been at the front of for basically his entire career. However, a recent tweet from LBJ shows that, like all people in the world, even King James has double standards when it comes to matters of social justice.

During the NFL slate for New Year's Day, James was watching his hometown Cleveland Browns in action. Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 3 successful touchdown passes in a big win, which led James to praise the player.

Fans are incredibly upset about this public show of support toward Watson, a man who was sued by 22 women for sexual assault and harassment.

For his actions, Watson was suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million, made to undergo evaluation by behavioral experts, and completed a treatment program. His fine will be donated to agencies that work to prevent sexual assault, along with an additional $2 million.

All but one of the lawsuits have been settled. Given Watson signed one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history this offseason, it's clear that the sports world isn't bothered about the allegations against him.

Does LeBron James Deserve Criticism?

Many fans have defended LeBron James in this situation as well since no charges have successfully stuck with Watson. Settling a case isn't a sign of innocence or guilt, but when there are as many victims as Watson has allegedly left in his path, there can't be smoke without fire.

LeBron is quick to support moral and social causes, but knowing the history Watson has, James should have definitely not made that tweet. James has been criticized over his inconsistent stance on social issues before by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Enes Freedom .

James probably isn't bothered about people being upset over this issue, as Watson delivered on the court today. That is what most athletes prioritize before anything else.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.