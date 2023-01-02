NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Committed To 'Long Term Vision' With Rudy Gobert

NBA Insider drops huge update on Rudy Gobert's future in Minnesota.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

After giving up five first-round picks for Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves were hoping to compete for a championship this season. And despite having one of the most talented rosters in basketball on paper, their season has not gone according to plan at all.

Across the association, both fans and experts have tagged the Gobert trade as a massive failure. But in a new report by NBA Insider Dane Moore, the Wolves are far more likely to double down on Rudy than give up on him this early in the experiment.

Every conversation I've had with people in the Wolves org since the day the hired Tim Connelly is that they're committed to a long-term vision with Rudy Gobert and Chris Finch. Which is to say, as I get many questions, that I'd be shocked if they make a big change any time soon.

The Timberwolves are scrambling to get a grip on their season, but don't expect them to make any panic moves ahead of the deadline. With so much to work with in terms of talent and potential, the Timberwolves are still in a better spot than most, even without most of their draft picks.

Rudy Gobert Has Been The Scapegoat For Minnesota This Season

As the new acquisition and someone who gets a lot of heat from fans, it was easy for the Timberwolves to single out Rudy as the problem, and that's what some of the players appear to be trying to do.

When MinnPost’s Britt Robson asked Naz Reid after the game if it was a mystery to the players why this team is underachieving, Reid offered up an ominously cryptic answer.



“Not really. We know. We know. We know why,” he said after a players-only meeting . “And you know, I’m gonna kind of keep that in house. But we know why. That’s why I said before, I feel like we can change this. We know we can change it. So we just got to buy into the things that we know.”

Whoever is most to blame for the Timberwolves ' poor record, they better get used to seeing each other. If this report is true, and the Wolves plan on sticking things out, the players are going to have to learn to play nice until something changes.

For now, though, they have to take it one game at a time.

