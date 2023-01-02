Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. It began around 1:50 p.m. when...
WJHG-TV
Call for Shots Fired, But No Victim
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a call for a disturbance and gunfire, but when they arrived on the scene, there was no victim in the area. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies arrived outside townhouses at 229 Troy Street near...
WALA-TV FOX10
Who shot innocent bystanders New Year’s Eve? Mobile County DA elect weighs in
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County District Attorney Elect, Keith Blackwood was disgusted at what happened in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. He said, “It was a completely despicable thing to do.”. Thomas Thomas Jr, who was shot himself, is out of the hospital and the first person...
ECSO searching for vehicle involved in double shooting near Gulf Beach Hwy.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700th block of Colbert Avenue, about a block away from Gulf Beach Hwy., in reference to a shooting. Yesterday, ECSO told WKRG News 5 three victims were shot. ECSO today said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located […]
Man wanted for burglary at Escambia Co. ice cream distribution company
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual involved in a burglary at Damian’s Enterprises, an ice cream distribution company in Pensacola. ECSO said the burglary happened over the weekend at 1300 Sycamore Drive. Deputies said the man stole cash, a gun and several other items. WKRG News […]
WEAR
Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
utv44.com
Armed and Dangerous: Third Mobile Walmart shooting suspect still on the loose
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are looking for 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce in connection with the December 27th shooting inside the Walmart on the 1-65 Service Road. An innocent bystander was injured when she was shot. The teen already has a serious rap sheet. Records show he's out on bond for murder. In 2019 when Pierce was 16, police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Andre Gamble the day before Thanksgiving at a shopping center on University Boulevard. This week, a judge ordered to revoke Pierce's bond on the murder charge for failure to comply with the terms set. Police warn he is armed and dangerous.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man and a woman in their 20's are injured after a shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. on the 800-block of Colbert Avenue. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was seen traveling in a...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO asking public’s help to find suspect in shooting that injured 2
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Colbert Avenue, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at a nearby intersection, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info on December shooting of vehicles and residences
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office report responding to several shooting reports between the dates of December 23rd and 27th, 2022. Two shootings occurred on Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette on December 23, 2022. BCSO also responded to two shootings in the area of Pollard Road in Daphne on the December 26th and 27th, 2022. Residences and vehicles were struck in both areas.
Comments / 0