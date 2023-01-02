MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are looking for 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce in connection with the December 27th shooting inside the Walmart on the 1-65 Service Road. An innocent bystander was injured when she was shot. The teen already has a serious rap sheet. Records show he's out on bond for murder. In 2019 when Pierce was 16, police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Andre Gamble the day before Thanksgiving at a shopping center on University Boulevard. This week, a judge ordered to revoke Pierce's bond on the murder charge for failure to comply with the terms set. Police warn he is armed and dangerous.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO