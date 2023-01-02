ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

UT Health Tyler welcomes their first baby born in 2023

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – UT Health Tyler celebrated a very special birthday on New Years Day.

Edgar Espinoza Jr. was born at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him the hospital’s first baby of the year.

After ringing in the New Year with their family, the Espinoza’s did not know the hospital was going to be the first stop.

“When we got home it was just instant back to back, just non-stop, pretty consistent contractions,” said the father, Edgar Espinoza Sr.

When they arrived at the emergency room, the UT Health staff cheered mom on.

“It actually did help and I remember as soon as he was born, I was like, so is he the first baby? And she said for sure here,” said the mother, Jessenia Espinoza.

Junior came three weeks early and there were no complications during the birth.

He weighed six pounds eight ounces and was 17.25 inches tall.

“I’m just blessed. You know I didn’t expect him this early for sure and just to have him soon which is always nice,” said Jessenia.

This is their first boy and the Espinoza’s said big sister, Rosalyn, can’t wait to give him baths.

Weather permitting, Jessenia is cleared to go home Monday and take their New Year’s miracle with them.

