National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com
Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.
Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Loses School Advocate Suzanne Morgan, “Heaven Gains Shining Star”
Suzanne Morgan was always thinking of others, her three daughters, students in the Ocean City school district and the community. Those who knew Morgan, a former Board of Education member who served from 2018 to 2021 and was an active parent, described her as a true advocate for schoolchildren and for the community where the single, working mom chose to raise her daughters.
The Ocean City, NJ North Street Beach Christmas Tree Is Spectacular
This is such a creative and fantastic idea. Ocean City, New Jersey markets itself as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”. Presently on the beach In Ocean City … on what they call “North Beach” is a Christmas Tree, along with hundreds of hand crafted beach shell ornaments.
Crews replenishing beaches to protect homes in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) -- On a foggy Thursday morning, there was a far cry from the summer rush on the beaches here.But crews are already at work making sure things are ready for the busy season. A beach replenishment project is underway here in Ocean City, one of the most popular destinations in the Garden State known for its eight miles of wide sandy beaches and iconic attractions.It was even crowned 2022's "Best East Coast beach.""The beach is everything," said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer. "That's why people come and really through recessions, through all the years,...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City
If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new Lighthouse Keepers!. According to Wikipedia the role of a Lighthouse Keeper was "tending and caring for a...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s E. Marie Hayes Sworn in as Cape May County Commissioner
The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners held their annual reorganization meeting on Thursday. Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski, who won three-year terms in the November election, were sworn in. Also, the Commissioner Board voted on Commissioner Leonard C. Desiderio, who is also the mayor of Sea...
Beloved South Jersey cow is euthanized – owner getting death threats
The owner of a beloved cow that had been wandering in Cape May County for months says he had the animal euthanized for public safety, and now he is getting death threats. Due to the nature of the alleged threats, New Jersey 101.5 is not identifying the owner by name.
Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead
In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall
Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
Absecon, NJ Post Office Removes Posted Killed In Action Photos
A resident of Absecon, New Jersey has reached out to us for our help with a disturbing situation involving the Absecon City Post Office. It is our pleasure to try to lend an assist here because we strongly agree that the situation is unacceptable and that it must be properly addressed.
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.
I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
Jersey Shore town countersues DEP for $20M over plan to fight erosion with new bulkhead
Morning trips to the beach in North Wildwood are routine for Mayor Patrick Rosenello, who has lived in the city since 1977. To appreciate the views sure, but lately to survey sand dunes which until recently were the only thing standing between homes and waves prone to become fiercer amid storms.
ocnjdaily.com
Free Rabies Clinic Set for Jan. 21
Ocean City will host a free rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Ocean City Fire Department at 550 Asbury Avenue. New Jersey state law requires that all dogs six months and older or having a permanent set of teeth must be licensed. A...
