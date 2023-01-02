ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.

Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Loses School Advocate Suzanne Morgan, “Heaven Gains Shining Star”

Suzanne Morgan was always thinking of others, her three daughters, students in the Ocean City school district and the community. Those who knew Morgan, a former Board of Education member who served from 2018 to 2021 and was an active parent, described her as a true advocate for schoolchildren and for the community where the single, working mom chose to raise her daughters.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews replenishing beaches to protect homes in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) -- On a foggy Thursday morning, there was a far cry from the summer rush on the beaches here.But crews are already at work making sure things are ready for the busy season. A beach replenishment project is underway here in Ocean City, one of the most popular destinations in the Garden State known for its eight miles of wide sandy beaches and iconic attractions.It was even crowned 2022's "Best East Coast beach.""The beach is everything," said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer. "That's why people come and really through recessions, through all the years,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City

If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new Lighthouse Keepers!. According to Wikipedia the role of a Lighthouse Keeper was "tending and caring for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s E. Marie Hayes Sworn in as Cape May County Commissioner

The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners held their annual reorganization meeting on Thursday. Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski, who won three-year terms in the November election, were sworn in. Also, the Commissioner Board voted on Commissioner Leonard C. Desiderio, who is also the mayor of Sea...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead

In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall

Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
CAPE MAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Free Rabies Clinic Set for Jan. 21

Ocean City will host a free rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Ocean City Fire Department at 550 Asbury Avenue. New Jersey state law requires that all dogs six months and older or having a permanent set of teeth must be licensed. A...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy