KITV.com

Big Island's Kilauea erupting again

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – She’s BACK! Kilauea began erupting again Thursday afternoon after being dormant for just over three weeks, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced. The glow of fresh lava was then detected at approximately 4:34 p.m. inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Experts say the eruption is...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Investigate Death On Hawaiian Beaches Road

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street for the disturbance involving a pedestrian and a vehicle operator. (BIVN) – A December 30th incident on a Hawaiian Beaches road that left a pedestrian injured and a vehicle operator dead is under police investigation.
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police investigating bizarre Puna pedestrian crash that left driver dead

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a bizarre crash in Puna that left an unidentified pedestrian injured and a driver dead. Authorities have identified the driver as 53-year-old Ryan Kuualoha Kaawaloa. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday near Hawaiian Beaches. Responding officers determined that a...
mauinow.com

NTSB: witness from another aircraft observed plane impact water off Maui

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash of a medical response flight that occurred in waters off of Maui last month. The NTSB report indicates that a witness from another small plane observed the accident aircraft descend and spiral right before impacting the surface of the water.
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Broadcasting group thanks Maui listeners following repairs from storm impacts

The aftermath of a kona low storm in December had extended impacts on Maui where Pacific Media Group operates a network of radio stations and other digital media products. With teamwork and resolve, the company was able to bring all stations back on air. Company representatives thanked loyal listeners and the general public for their patience and their steady support.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Federal, state crews to assess lava damage from Mauna Loa eruption this week

A team of State and federal emergency management workers will travel to Hawai‘i island this week to inspect damages and impacts caused by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The team of inspectors from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will examine the damage and impact sustained to the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and other infrastructure that were overrun by lava from the eruption that began on Nov. 27 and continued through Dec. 13.

