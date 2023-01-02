Read full article on original website
Related
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
State adds more ‘No Right Turn On Red’ signs at major intersections
Some drivers said they were really surprised by it. They're so used to making that right on red in certain intersections that they never even paid attention to the signs.
KITV.com
Big Island's Kilauea erupting again
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – She’s BACK! Kilauea began erupting again Thursday afternoon after being dormant for just over three weeks, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced. The glow of fresh lava was then detected at approximately 4:34 p.m. inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Experts say the eruption is...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Investigate Death On Hawaiian Beaches Road
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street for the disturbance involving a pedestrian and a vehicle operator. (BIVN) – A December 30th incident on a Hawaiian Beaches road that left a pedestrian injured and a vehicle operator dead is under police investigation.
KITV.com
Pilot identified in December Life Flight plane crash off Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Life Flight has identified the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance crash off of Maui in mid-December. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec.15.
bigislandnow.com
High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating bizarre Puna pedestrian crash that left driver dead
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a bizarre crash in Puna that left an unidentified pedestrian injured and a driver dead. Authorities have identified the driver as 53-year-old Ryan Kuualoha Kaawaloa. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday near Hawaiian Beaches. Responding officers determined that a...
mauinow.com
NTSB: witness from another aircraft observed plane impact water off Maui
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash of a medical response flight that occurred in waters off of Maui last month. The NTSB report indicates that a witness from another small plane observed the accident aircraft descend and spiral right before impacting the surface of the water.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
mauinow.com
Broadcasting group thanks Maui listeners following repairs from storm impacts
The aftermath of a kona low storm in December had extended impacts on Maui where Pacific Media Group operates a network of radio stations and other digital media products. With teamwork and resolve, the company was able to bring all stations back on air. Company representatives thanked loyal listeners and the general public for their patience and their steady support.
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers
KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
informnny.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 47 seconds. That’s how long Maui police say an officer was on scene before opening fire on a man who charged at him last week in Kahului. The man who was shot has been identified by his mother as 29-year-old Reynaldo Ricarde, of Kahului. The department...
mauinow.com
Federal, state crews to assess lava damage from Mauna Loa eruption this week
A team of State and federal emergency management workers will travel to Hawai‘i island this week to inspect damages and impacts caused by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The team of inspectors from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will examine the damage and impact sustained to the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and other infrastructure that were overrun by lava from the eruption that began on Nov. 27 and continued through Dec. 13.
hawaiinewsnow.com
6-year-old battling cancer travels to Hawaii to fulfill one wish: To plant 100 trees
HNN News Brief (Jan. 4, 2023) The deadline for the military's investigation into the Red Hill spill has been extended. With many hitting the gym to start 2023, here's some tips to keep your New Year's resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. If you're looking to get fit in 2023,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
Comments / 1