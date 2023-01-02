KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — A tornado that destroyed the home of a western Kentucky man is also the instrument God used to change the man’s eternal destiny. A year and a day after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado ripped through western Kentucky, 74-year-old Barry Stewart made a profession of faith at Macedonia Baptist Church, then was baptized this past Sunday. His salvation story testifies to the truth of Romans 8:28 — that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO