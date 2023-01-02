Read full article on original website
Racer men head to Drake with momentum after beating Bradley
MURRAY — After a 67-58 win Wednesday night over a Bradley team that was seen by many observers as being among the favorites in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm allowed himself to enjoy the moment … for a second. “This...
Racer tennis officially sets ‘23 Schedule
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday morning including nine home matches between the Kenlake Tennis Center at Aurora and Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray. The season gets underway on Jan. 27 when the Racers host Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.) at Kenlake....
Racer men get past tough Bradley
MURRAY — Without starting forward Jamari Smith, Murray State seemed to be at a disadvantage inside against bigger Missouri Valley Conference opponent Bradley in a big men’s basketball contest at the CFSB Center. The Racers seemed to respond by saying, ‘We’ll just see about that.”
Murray High swimmers start strong, host invite Saturday
MURRAY — Two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champion Murray High has started the 2022-23 season in familiar fashion. Murray High has had three meets ... and won all of them. The Tigers and Lady Tigers attended invitationals in the month of November in Hopkinsville and Evansville, winning both of those, then headed to Paris, Tennessee in December and won a four-way meet hosted by Henry County.
Murray State indoor track and field schedule set for ‘23 season
MURRAY — Murray State track and field announced their 2023 indoor schedule, including six meets leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Feb. 26-27. The Racers will kick off the 2023 season at the Commodore Indoor hosted by Vanderbilt, Jan. 13-14. “There is no better feeling coming back from winter break knowing that competitions are right around the corner,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Basketball Tournaments; Defending champion boys start things for Calloway teams tonight at Dixon
MURRAY — Obviously, all Kentucky high school basketball teams keep an eye on the end of their seasons, hoping for ventures to their respective region tournaments, as well as the state events. Over the past several years, campuses of specific enrollments have been taking advantage of the added bonus...
Calloway advances to 2A sectional title game
DIXON — Calloway County has advanced to the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Boys Basketball Tournament with a 75-54 win over Union County tonight at Webster County High School. The Lakers led at the end of each quarter but ran into some difficulties in the...
Racer women make first Iowa swing in Valley play
MURRAY — From the moment Murray State athletics was invited to join the Missouri Valley Conference, one matter has been at the forefront of conversations for seemingly every Racer fan — the added travel that would be required. Specifically, it was two locales on The Valley landscape that...
Laker wrestlers perform very well at McCracken
PADUCAH — On Tuesday, Calloway County’s high school varsity and middle school wrestling teams had their first meet of the new year, traveling to McCracken County High school for a duals tournament. The wrestlers were excited to get on the mat after having a long break from competition...
Minus 6 degrees recorded on Dec. 23
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 68 degrees on Dec. 6. The low temperature for the month was minus 6 degrees on Dec. 23. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 46 degrees, which was normal and a low of 30 degrees which was one degree above normal.
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
Steen: Monday storm response was success
MURRAY – Although the response to Monday’s severe weather wasn’t perfect, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said he was mostly pleased, with the new storm shelter being deployed and all but one tornado siren being sounded during the riskiest period of the night.
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
Holland: Drought likely over after heavy rainfall
MURRAY – With close to 4 inches of rain falling between Monday and the end of Tuesday, Calloway County’s drought trouble certainly appears to be over, according to official Murray weather observer Justin Holland. Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office,...
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
Man, 74, finds path to God in tornado aftermath
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — A tornado that destroyed the home of a western Kentucky man is also the instrument God used to change the man’s eternal destiny. A year and a day after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado ripped through western Kentucky, 74-year-old Barry Stewart made a profession of faith at Macedonia Baptist Church, then was baptized this past Sunday. His salvation story testifies to the truth of Romans 8:28 — that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.
Jones sentenced to 7 years for 2nd-degree manslaughter
MURRAY – Benjamin Shane Jones was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla in December 2020. Jones, 42, of Murray, recently entered an Alford plea for the manslaughter charge and was sentenced by Calloway Circuit Judge...
Update on school closures
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm. One district, Marshall County Schools, says little could have been done to prevent the burst pipes. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what administrators call a freak accident.
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
