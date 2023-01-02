Man shot and killed at central Fresno apartment complex, police say

Fresno police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2023.

It happened at the Parks at Fig Garden Apartments on Fruit and Saginaw just after 5 Sunday evening.

Police say officers and EMS found a man in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the man was in his 30s, but have not released his name.

Several detectives searched the apartment complex for witnesses and evidence.

Police have not released suspect information at this time as they work to confirm a description of the shooter.

Investigators say the complex has security cameras and that footage is being reviewed.

Fresno's first homicide of last year happened on January 8. There were 60 homicides in 2022.