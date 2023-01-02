ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man shot and killed at central Fresno apartment complex, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000wW1_0k0dpQbQ00

Fresno police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2023.

It happened at the Parks at Fig Garden Apartments on Fruit and Saginaw just after 5 Sunday evening.

Police say officers and EMS found a man in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the man was in his 30s, but have not released his name.

Several detectives searched the apartment complex for witnesses and evidence.

Police have not released suspect information at this time as they work to confirm a description of the shooter.

Investigators say the complex has security cameras and that footage is being reviewed.

Fresno's first homicide of last year happened on January 8. There were 60 homicides in 2022.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno

January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stops Results in Arrests on Firearm Charges

January 7, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports on Thursday evening, Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Avenue and Fountain Way for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be a felon, on probation, and an active gang member. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly apartment shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect involved in Monday’s apartment shooting as 42-year-old Kevin King. Police say after 4:40 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. 51-year-old Victor Becerra was found suffering from a single gunshot […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy