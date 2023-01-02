Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night.

According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility poles and rolled over. The driver, a 30-year-old Billerica man was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The man’s name has not been revealed.

National Grid is in the process of repairing the broken utility poles.

The crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department with the assistance of the Accident Reconstruction Unit.

