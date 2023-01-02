ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Off-duty North Carolina police officer arrested reportedly for murder after domestic dispute

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer in Ranlo has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a domestic dispute.

In a news release, officials with the Town of Ranlo said that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, police were contacted about an incident on Burlington Avenue. Officers said they saw an off-duty officer who had been involved in a domestic dispute. The officer was identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.

Agyapon was reportedly stabbed multiple times and had allegedly discharged his service weapon. According to WSOC, authorities said Agyapon killed the stabbing suspect.

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County police with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigations, according to the Town of Ranlo.

During the investigation, the SBI obtained a warrant for first-degree murder against Agyapon, according to WSOC.

Ranlo Police Chief Jimmy Lunsford and Town Manager Jonathan Blanton placed Agyapon on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the Town of Ranlo.

Police told WSOC that Agyapon was new to the department, having started working with police in August.

Agyapon was hospitalized Sunday for treatment of his injuries. Town officials said he would be taken to the Gaston County Jail following his discharge.

According to WSOC, investigators said that there were witnesses in the house at the time of the incident.

No further information has been released.

