West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. will be celebrating its 90th Season in 2023 with the musical Willy Wonka co-directed by Nick Theisen and Lindsey VanderWielen. Auditions are Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. in the Badger Middle School Choir Room....

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO