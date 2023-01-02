Read full article on original website
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say they've identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say they have now identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store/gas station. Police say on Monday, December 26, she stole lottery tickets from 910 S Major (Exxpress Mart). She fled the property in an older black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra truck.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
kogt.com
Police Arrest Suspect
The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
fox4beaumont.com
Three in custody after high speed chase in spray-painted truck without license plates
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says three people are in custody following a high speed pursuit, and deputies are looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS Radio in Jasper.
12newsnow.com
Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police
ORANGE, Texas — The 35-year-old man who police in Orange believe is responsible for a string of crimes over two days that ended in a three hour standoff before he was arrested has a lengthy criminal record. Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, of Orange, was arrested after the Orange Regional...
kjas.com
Orange PD arrests crime spree suspect following 4 hour standoff, says he shot at them
The Orange Police Department says they have arrested a man who was involved in a crime spree, during which he shot at officers during a high-speed chase. According to a statement from Orange Police, it all began in the early morning hours on Tuesday when they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business, and the suspect used a firearm to gain entry into the business.
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony
PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
fox4beaumont.com
Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door
ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
Longtime Port Neches Police Department K9 Officer is retiring
PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches K9 Officer is hanging up his harness this week. Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service, according to a PNPD Facebook post. The department says that they are sad to see him go, but...
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
KFDM-TV
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
fox4beaumont.com
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
fox4beaumont.com
SETX hospital running out of beds for patients due to spike in respiratory illnesses
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas hospital is running out of beds for patients due to a spike in respiratory illnesses. The spike has led officials at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont to put the hospital on diversion status because of lack of bed space. Some hospitals go on diversion for...
Woman says belongings of father who died from cancer were salvaged in Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — It's been a week since a woman, her husband and dog escaped a Lumberton house fire, which ultimately destroyed the home. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. on December 26, 2022. They were assisted by the...
12newsnow.com
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. She left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
