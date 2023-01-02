ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kjas.com

UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Police Arrest Suspect

The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Orange PD arrests crime spree suspect following 4 hour standoff, says he shot at them

The Orange Police Department says they have arrested a man who was involved in a crime spree, during which he shot at officers during a high-speed chase. According to a statement from Orange Police, it all began in the early morning hours on Tuesday when they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business, and the suspect used a firearm to gain entry into the business.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Feds arrest man in a Jasper home

No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony

PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door

ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
KFDM-TV

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
BEAUMONT, TX

