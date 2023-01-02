ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Brady nears completions record as Buccaneers visit Falcons

TAMPA BAY (8-8) at ATLANTA (6-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Falcons 21-15 on Oct. 9, 2022, at Tampa Bay. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Carolina 30-24; Falcons beat Cardinals 20-19 BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (32), PASS (2), SCORING (24) BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (15),...
Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. “He's...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win

1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
Thursday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71

OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
