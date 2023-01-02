ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Byron Donalds: Who is the hard-right’s new nominee for speaker?

The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, “For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House.”
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Jan. 5: House, California floods, Vatican, Ukraine, Tech layoffs

Many people are growing to trust autonomous cars and delivery robots that navigate sidewalks in major cities. Now, that same self-driving technology is coming to strollers — yes, strollers. Understandably, some parents are not ready to put their baby in a mechanism with a mind of its own. Still, the company behind the artificial intelligence is confident it can spur discourse to prove it can add an element of safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson set to publish ‘Lovely One’ memoir

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is planning to release a memoir on her life titled “Lovely One,” the book’s publisher announced Thursday. In the memoir, Jackson, who made history last year as the first Black woman to join the court, will chart her personal history, from her upbringing in Miami and her years at Harvard to her early legal career, marriage and motherhood, and ascension to the Supreme Court, according to a statement from Random House.
Idaho8.com

Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Daily Advance

Russia energy attacks make calling home hard for Ukraine native

Russia’s continued air strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have made it difficult for a local Ukrainian native to communicate with her family back home. “In the last two months my communication with my family was significantly affected by power outages in Ukraine,” said Olena Renner, who is from Ukraine but has lived in Elizabeth City the last 12 years. “Several times I got messages from my brother saying that they lost power and we wouldn’t be able to call.” ...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Idaho8.com

US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine as part of new aid package

The United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine...

