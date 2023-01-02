ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10.

However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or the playoffs ahead.

"I'm not focused on that right now," Kelce told reporters. "I could give two f**** about clinching first place or seeding. We've got to get a lot of things fixed. I've got to get a lot of things fixed."

Kelce isn't wrong. Since losing starting quarterback, and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts to a sprained shoulder, the Eagles have lost two in a row, dropping to 13-3. And, on Sunday, the Eagles' offense looked disjointed, lacking the flow it has shown this season with Hurts at the helm. Once a near lock to go into the postseason as the conference's top seed, the Eagles must come away with a victory over division rival the New York Giants to secure it.

Hurts' status for Week 18 is still up in the air. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Hurts was close to playing on Sunday, and he'll play next week "if he's ready to go."

Philadelphia missed Hurts against the Saints, as his backup, Gardner Minshew, couldn't replicate the positives from his Week 16 outing against the Dallas Cowboys. Minshew finished 18-of-32 for 274 yards with a touchdown and a costly late-game pick-six, which sealed the Eagles' loss.

