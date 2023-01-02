KAPALUA, Hawaii — History will show that a new era on the PGA Tour was ushered in by, of all people, Adam Svensson (above). On a perfect Thursday morning on Maui, Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian with one career win, smoked a towering draw down the first fairway of the Plantation Course, kicking off the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The mood wasn’t exactly elevated: Maybe 100 fans were on hand, and Svensson didn’t even have a playing partner, as he went out alone in a 39-man field that was otherwise playing in twosomes. But don’t let the sleepy start fool you, as this T o’ C ends one of the most tumultuous periods in tour history and begins a grand experiment that will help define the future of professional golf.

