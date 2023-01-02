Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Masters ticket prices for 2023 go way up, but they still remain the best deal in sports
The most coveted ticket in golf just got a bit pricier. Not that you'll hear anyone complaining. As we've documented many times through the years, attending the Masters is no small feat. One recent study came to the conclusion that golf fans have a 0.55 percent chance of winning the ticket lottery meaning your odds of winning the actual lottery aren't much better.
Golf Digest
Rory's fifth major, Fowler's comeback, Spieth's second green jacket: 23 predictions for 2023
So as the PGA Tour resumes play this week in Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, we gathered 23 thoughts regarding what lies ahead for 2023. These are tour-centric forecasts, some serious, some very much not. And we swear we won't pick Jordan Spieth winning the Masters for the sixth straight year. This is the time to resolve to break habits, after all.
Golf Digest
Masters champ Scottie Scheffler jokes that he might put LIV's Bubba Watson at his own table for Champions Dinner
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took a vacation in Tennessee last year and just so happened to bump into two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson in a restaurant. This occurred not long after Watson had decided to give up his PGA Tour membership and join the LIV Golf Series.
Golf Digest
Masters gives out two special invites, including one for the first time in more than two decades
The field for the 2023 Masters got a little bigger on Thursday with two golfers accepting special invitations. Augusta National Golf Club announced that amateur Gordon Sargent and Japan Tour pro Kazuki Higa will play in this year's tournament. Both will be making their Masters debuts. Sargent, a Vanderbilt sophomore,...
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour’s complicated new era begins at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — History will show that a new era on the PGA Tour was ushered in by, of all people, Adam Svensson (above). On a perfect Thursday morning on Maui, Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian with one career win, smoked a towering draw down the first fairway of the Plantation Course, kicking off the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The mood wasn’t exactly elevated: Maybe 100 fans were on hand, and Svensson didn’t even have a playing partner, as he went out alone in a 39-man field that was otherwise playing in twosomes. But don’t let the sleepy start fool you, as this T o’ C ends one of the most tumultuous periods in tour history and begins a grand experiment that will help define the future of professional golf.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf Digest
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever
On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
Golf Digest
'I can hear you gambling off the back of the green': Jordan Spieth hilariously handles loud fans at Sentry
Anyone who has ever attended a live golf tournament knows that there are noticeable lulls in the action, particularly if you're parked on one hole in order to watch all the players come through. To pass the the time, some fans like to literally live bet on each group that comes through.
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour winner does baby gender reveal . . . with a baseball bat?
It's fun seeing athletes get into baby gender reveals. You just don't usually see them crossing over into other sports. Such was the case, however, with PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz. Unlike other golfers like Sergio Garcia and Brandon Hagy in the past, Munoz didn't use a golf club on an exploding color ball. Instead, he used a . . . baseball bat? Yep, a baseball bat. Have a look (second slide):
Golf Digest
A slimmed-down Bryson DeChambeau is an early front-runner for the best trick shot(s) of 2023
Bryson DeChambeau's latest physical transformation is as jarring as when he bulked up. Put simply, Bryson 3.0 is a lean, mean, fighting machine. Well, as long as that fight doesn't involve a gallery rope. No, but seriously, the 2020 U.S. Open champ recently opened up about his weight loss and...
Golf Digest
Tom Kim tells hilarious childhood story of his first interaction with Tiger Woods
Tom Kim's meteoric rise to PGA Tour stardom included an invite to rub elbows—or, at least, fists—with Tiger Woods at the recent Hero World Challenge (above). And now he's even a Nike athlete like his idol. But the 20-year-old will never forget his first interaction with the GOAT. Even though it wasn't much of an interaction.
Golf Digest
This is the perfect golf cart blanket for cold rounds
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Like a lot of New England golfers, I’ve played golf in snow, hail and freezing rain. But somehow, the coldest I’ve ever been...
Golf Digest
Pinehurst Resort taps Tom Doak to build its first new course in nearly three decades
Tom Doak will add yet another course at a great American golf resort with a new project—the 10th 18-hole golf course to be built at Pinehurst Resort. The resort plans to break ground this month at the 900-acre site in Aberdeen, N.C., which is about four miles from the resort, with a tentative open date of Spring 2024.
Golf Digest
Another top executive reportedly leaves LIV Golf
Another top executive has reportedly left LIV Golf. According to the Sports Business Journal, Matt Goodman, the president of franchises for the Saudi-backed circuit, is no longer with the organization. Goodman joined LIV last May from the New York City Football Club, where he was COO and chief commercial officer....
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris learned a lot about his game during his forced time off, and got his fill of Netflix, too
Will Zalatoris made several discoveries during the 100 or so days he wasn’t able play golf last year. The 26-year-old Texan withdrew during the third round of the BMW Championship with a back injury on Aug. 20. That came only a week after securing his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After the WD, Zalatoris announced an extended break from competitive golf, which saw him miss the Tour Championship, Presidents Cup and the tour’s fall events to rehabilitate two herniated discs. The Dallas-based Zalatoris said he didn’t resume playing and practicing until Dec. 1.
Golf Digest
Wilson adds Kevin Kisner, Trey Mullinax to its tour staff
As the hat on his head at the Sentry Tournament of Champions signaled, Trey Mullinax is starting 2023 as one of the new editions to the Wilson Golf tour staff. The company made it official on Wednesday, announcing the signing of Mullinax, winner of the Barbasol Championship last July, along with tour veteran Kevin Kisner, a longtime Callaway staff player who is expected to make his 2023 debut next week at the Sony Open.
Golf Digest
Former major champ reveals weight-loss diet that helped him shed 30 pounds in less than five months
KAPALUA, Hawaii — As the PGA Tour season was nearing completion last August, Keegan Bradley found he was missing his younger self. So, he decided that he needed to find a way to make a part of himself go missing. About 30 pounds worth. It was at the BMW...
Golf Digest
Golf fans, rejoice: Final hour of Sunday broadcast will be ad-free, and more could follow
New Year’s is the time for fresh starts and hopes and dreams. For golf viewers, one of those dreams will be coming to fruition in short order, and there’s hope it’s not a one-off but a fresh start of something new. And that dream is a broadcast...
Golf Digest
Redan holes, explained
Even if you’re not a golf architecture junkie, you’ve probably heard of a “Redan” hole. A Redan refers to the shaping and orientation of the green, typically narrow and angled away from the tee, its middle guarded by a bunker and the putting surface falling from front to back either entirely or in its back half.
