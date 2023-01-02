Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Djokovic advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (2), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen...
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Porterville Recorder
Swiatek weeps as Poland trails U.S., Italy leads Greece 2-0
Iga Swiatek, the favorite for this month's Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup on Friday. The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed teams tournament semifinals in Sydney. “I was just sad. But...
Porterville Recorder
Shiffrin focusing on the process as she nears Vonn's record
It's never been just about wins for Mikaela Shiffrin. Not when she didn't win any of her five individual races at last year's Beijing Olympics. And not during her current five-race winning streak. Even when her next victory will tie her with Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup record...
Comments / 0