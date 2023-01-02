ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday not just for saving the life of an unconscious man trapped in a burning home, but for the way in which that rescue was accomplished. It happened on November 14 of last...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
GOLD HILL, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Following flooding, Harrisburg Library reopening soon

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of cleanup and repairs, the Cabarrus County Public Library System’s Harrisburg branch has a reopening date. On January 11, the library will welcome back patrons and staff will resume select programming and in-house services. The building closed after a burst water...
WBTV

Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Student removed from bus due to overcrowding

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. Updated: 18 hours ago. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

