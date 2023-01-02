Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
WBTV
Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday not just for saving the life of an unconscious man trapped in a burning home, but for the way in which that rescue was accomplished. It happened on November 14 of last...
WBTV
Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
WBTV
Family of 7 displaced after house fire caused by lightning strike in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of seven is currently without a home after a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened in the 200 block of Plymouth Avenue, near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and North Tryon Street, after a lightning strike energized grounding surfaces at the home.
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly two weeks, the trash pile at Arbor Glen apartments has been cleaned up. WBTV was first made aware of the excessive trash buildup at the apartment complex when a resident called in a tip Wednesday evening. One neighbor who did not want to go...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Significant’ traffic delays in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department is reporting. An eight-inch steel line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard. Piedmont Natural Gas remains on scene making...
WBTV
Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
WBTV
Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore. Moore was killed in a home invasion on July 26. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not...
WBTV
One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
WBTV
Following flooding, Harrisburg Library reopening soon
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of cleanup and repairs, the Cabarrus County Public Library System’s Harrisburg branch has a reopening date. On January 11, the library will welcome back patrons and staff will resume select programming and in-house services. The building closed after a burst water...
WBTV
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, police are now seeking information from people in and around Madison County, an over 2-hour drive away from where Madalina was last seen in Cornelius. Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari, the mother...
WBTV
Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
WBTV
Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, S.C. Deputies say they found 53-year-old Gene White with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street. He was being tended to...
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
WBTV
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
WBTV
Student removed from bus due to overcrowding
Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. Updated: 18 hours ago. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off...
Comments / 1