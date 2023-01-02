ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man dies after losing control, crashing into creek in Fayetteville

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXfvF_0k0dnXzt00

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man lost control of his car and crashed Sunday morning.

Police say 61-year-old Eric Brandon lost control of his vehicle sometime after 10:00 a.m. while traveling on Galatia Church Road. Brandon's car struck a culvert before landing upside down in a small creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident

SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver

ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
ERWIN, NC
jocoreport.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer

SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver charged with DWI after woman killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A driver was charged Tuesday in a deadly car crash in Fayetteville. Christopher Fields, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked/suspended license following a crash that killed Rhonda Ashford, 50, Monday evening. Around 8 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
WRAL News

Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Five men arrested in New Year's Day shooting death of 37-year-old Raleigh motorcyclist, arrest warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. — Arrest warrants show Raleigh police have arrested five men in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy