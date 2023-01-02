FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

