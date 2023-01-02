Read full article on original website
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
WTOP
Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville. It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.
foxrichmond.com
3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting
Jan. 5, 2023 — PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 3-year-old is dead and four teenagers are seriously injured after a shooting inside a northern Virginia home. NBC4 reports Prince William Police responded to a townhome in Dumfries before noon Wednesday. When police arrived, they found five people...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. schools superintendent files motion to have charges dismissed
Former Loudoun County, Virginia, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one calling for all charges against him to be dismissed. Ziegler, who the school system fired in December, was indicted by a special grand jury and charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.
WUSA
Mail carrier robbed in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have opened an investigation after a USPS employee delivering mail Wednesday morning was robbed in Fairfax County. Around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023, officers were called to the 8300 block of Greensboro Drive for a robbery. Detectives say the initial investigation reveals that...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: 3-year-old victim identified, GoFundMe set up for victims
Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old child was killed and four teenagers were shot during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with a source close to the family about the 3-year-old and the four teenage victims.
This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime
TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
Gunman Murders GF's 3-Year-Old Sister In Dumfries Mass Shooting, Police Say
A murder suspect is in custody in Prince William County after he shot his girlfriend outside their Dumfries home before heading back inside the house to turn the gun on her siblings, killing a little girl in the process, police say. Washington, DC resident Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been...
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
WTOP
Driver in crash that injured students on Stafford Co. school bus charged with reckless driving
A Virginia man has been arrested on a charge of reckless driving following a crash that flipped a Stafford County school bus and sent students to the hospital. Michael Kingham, 30, of Stafford, faces charges of reckless driving for a crash that happened on Dec. 16 on the 1300 block of Brooke Road.
alxnow.com
Shots fired on Lincolnia Road, no injuries
The Alexandria Police Department is on the scene of a shots fired call on the 6100 block of Lincolnia Road. No injuries have been reported, and there is a “moderate police presence” in the area as officers investigate, APD said.
ffxnow.com
DEVELOPING: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seven Corners crash
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Route 7 in Seven Corners. The westbound lanes of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) at Patrick Henry Drive have been closed, as Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives investigate the crash, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The biker’s...
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them […]
NBC Washington
Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
Instructional Assistant At Virginia ES Caught Assaulting Special Needs Student, Police Say
An instructional assistant at Glen Forest Elementary School in Fairfax County is facing charges after being caught allegedly assaulting a student with special needs last month.The Fairfax County Police Department announced that Meredith Capets, 36, of Alexandria, was served a warrant for simple ass…
Instructional assistant at Fairfax County elementary school charged for assaulting student with special needs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County elementary school has been charged after assaulting a student with special needs, according to police. Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after an employee of Glen Forest Elementary School, in Falls Church, saw 36-year-old Meredith Capets assault a student on Dec. 8. The employee then reported the assault to school administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident the same day.
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt
Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.
