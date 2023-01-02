ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville. It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. schools superintendent files motion to have charges dismissed

Former Loudoun County, Virginia, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one calling for all charges against him to be dismissed. Ziegler, who the school system fired in December, was indicted by a special grand jury and charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Mail carrier robbed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have opened an investigation after a USPS employee delivering mail Wednesday morning was robbed in Fairfax County. Around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023, officers were called to the 8300 block of Greensboro Drive for a robbery. Detectives say the initial investigation reveals that...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime

TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Shots fired on Lincolnia Road, no injuries

The Alexandria Police Department is on the scene of a shots fired call on the 6100 block of Lincolnia Road. No injuries have been reported, and there is a “moderate police presence” in the area as officers investigate, APD said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

DEVELOPING: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seven Corners crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Route 7 in Seven Corners. The westbound lanes of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) at Patrick Henry Drive have been closed, as Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives investigate the crash, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The biker’s...
SEVEN CORNERS, VA
NBC Washington

Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Instructional assistant at Fairfax County elementary school charged for assaulting student with special needs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County elementary school has been charged after assaulting a student with special needs, according to police. Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after an employee of Glen Forest Elementary School, in Falls Church, saw 36-year-old Meredith Capets assault a student on Dec. 8. The employee then reported the assault to school administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident the same day.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

