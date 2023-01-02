ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries

Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. However, the Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. The department didn't immediately have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Prominent Park City man killed in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A prominent 55-year-old Park City resident died Monday in a snowmobile accident, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, authorities say Kenneth Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area. His snowmobile got upended and landed on top of him at around 2 p.m.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

