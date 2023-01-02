Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
kslnewsradio.com
UTA bus and dump truck crash in North Salt Lake, no injuries reported
North Salt Lake, Utah– Friday morning, Jan. 6, a UTA bus collided with a truck in North Salt Lake. On the corner of Orchard Dr. a dump truck was allegedly turning from Eaglewood and side-swiped into the bus. Mitch Gwilliam Public Information Officer for NSLPD said the truck driver...
Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries
Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
kjzz.com
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. However, the Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. The department didn't immediately have...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised after sidewalk snow forced man in wheelchair onto Redwood Road
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
kjzz.com
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
kjzz.com
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
ksl.com
Clinton residents find fences knocked down after UDOT plows pass through
CLINTON — A few Clinton neighbors got an unfortunate New Year's surprise from the snowstorm after they said Utah Department of Transportation plows tried to clear the snow just outside their neighborhood. Residents in the area said they're used to noise from 2000 West, which is a very busy...
Murray resident's dog critically injured after attack by off-leash dog at park
Charlie Thronson was walking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for the final time at Murray Park before moving to North Carolina when the unthinkable happened.
kjzz.com
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
ksl.com
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
kslnewsradio.com
Prominent Park City man killed in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A prominent 55-year-old Park City resident died Monday in a snowmobile accident, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, authorities say Kenneth Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area. His snowmobile got upended and landed on top of him at around 2 p.m.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS...
Comments / 2