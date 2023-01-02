ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, TX

WacoTrib.com

Hewitt police: Threats with gun land woman in jail

Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him. Police reported Shawna Kay King, 51, threatened her husband and a juvenile girl with a firearm Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Bowie Lane.
HEWITT, TX
KCEN

Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ex-day care owner seeks to move retrial in infant's death out of Waco

A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publicity surrounding the child’s death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County. Visiting Judge David Hodges is scheduled to hear arguments...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Human remains found near Baylor campus

UPDATE 11:30 A.M. – Waco police are still investigating the crime scene across from Baylor’s campus. Police tell 25 News investigators are calling the manner of death “questionable,” but not suspicious. They also believe the death is not “related to Baylor.”. ORIGINAL STORY. WACO, Texas...
WACO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine

WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
WACO, TX
kagstv.com

Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
WACO, TX

