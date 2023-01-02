Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt police: Threats with gun land woman in jail
Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him. Police reported Shawna Kay King, 51, threatened her husband and a juvenile girl with a firearm Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Bowie Lane.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
23-year-old woman reported missing in Kaufman has been found safe
The 22-year-old woman who was reported missing in Crandall has been found unharmed, according to the Kaufman Sheriff’s Department. Elayna Prather had last seen around 10 p.m. Monday evening at the 2800 block of Wynchase Lane in Crandall.
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
Walmart employee shot during carjacking attempt on New Year's Eve, Waxahachie police say
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An employee at a Walmart in Waxahachie is recovering after being shot during a carjacking attempt on Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at the Walmart and found the 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police,...
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
KWTX
Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.
WacoTrib.com
Ex-day care owner seeks to move retrial in infant's death out of Waco
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publicity surrounding the child’s death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County. Visiting Judge David Hodges is scheduled to hear arguments...
News Channel 25
Human remains found near Baylor campus
UPDATE 11:30 A.M. – Waco police are still investigating the crime scene across from Baylor’s campus. Police tell 25 News investigators are calling the manner of death “questionable,” but not suspicious. They also believe the death is not “related to Baylor.”. ORIGINAL STORY. WACO, Texas...
Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
1 arrested, 1 at large in connection to Palestine aggravated robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved. Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley. If anyone know where […]
KWTX
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
fox44news.com
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
kagstv.com
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
fox44news.com
Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
Mexia ISD Board of Trustees votes to bring back former head football coach
MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia ISD Board of Trustees called a special meeting and voted to take back the resignation of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Aaron Norwell on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting lasted about 40 minutes with Norwell, the board and Superintendent Ryder Appleton. After the...
