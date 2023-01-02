ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Several BGSU football players enter transfer portal

By The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Several Bowling Green State University football players, including linebackers Darren Anders and J.B. Brown, as well as wide receiver Tyrone Broden, announced via Twitter recently that they have entered the transfer portal.

Anders and Brown finished third and fifth, respectively, in total tackles this season for BGSU. Anders, who was second in the Mid-American Conference with 124 total tackles during the 2021 season, had 77 tackles this year.

The three-year starter, who is entering the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, finished with 276 total tackles (130 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles in his BGSU career.

Brown had 53 of his 75 career tackles (48 solo) during the 2022 campaign. He also had three forced fumbles.

Brown will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Broden led the Falcons in receiving touchdowns (seven) and was second in receiving yards (506) this season. The 6-foot-7 wideout, who has two years of eligibility left, had 74 receptions for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing for the Falcons.

Also, 2019 Central Catholic graduate and linebacker Justin Schiets announced his decision to enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. Schiets, who redshirted his freshman year, appeared in two games.

BGSU finished 6-7 in 2022 and fell to New Mexico State 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl, its first bowl game since 2015.

The Blade

Toledo, OH
