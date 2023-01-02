ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
GATES, NY
iheart.com

Franklin High School on Lockout After Shots Fired Nearby

Rochester police are looking for the person, or persons, who fired a gun at a 16-year-old outside Franklin High School. It happened around 8:30 this morning. Police say there was some sort of incident off campus, and the teen ran toward the school on Norton Street. At least one person...
ROCHESTER, NY

