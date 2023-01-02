Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
YAHOO!
Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Woman turns herself in for deadly hit-and-run on Culver Road last June
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A webster woman is facing charges related to a deadly hit-and-run in Rochester last June. Rochester Police say Gina Inguagiato turned herself in on Thursday. RPD says the 42-year-old was driving the car that struck and killed 67-year-old Samuel Thompson at Culver Road and Bay Street.
Rochester man arrested for DWI after rollover crash on Clifford Ave.
He was cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
Webster resident arraigned in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
WHEC TV-10
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
13 WHAM
Teen pleads guilty for fatal shooting of RCSD student getting off bus
Rochester, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty Friday for the fatal shooting of a teenager who had just gotten off a school bus last year. Salahuddin Floyd Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Bryson Simpson, 17, on Otis Street, March 11, 2022. BACKGROUND: Man...
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
WHEC TV-10
Suspect chased student and fired shots outside Frankin High school, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday was an extraordinary day of highs and lows. The highs of Damar Hamlin and his improving medical condition. The low was the 16-year-old who was chased and shot at as he ran to Franklin High School on Norton Street. The 16-year-old wasn’t hit. Neither were...
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
iheart.com
Franklin High School on Lockout After Shots Fired Nearby
Rochester police are looking for the person, or persons, who fired a gun at a 16-year-old outside Franklin High School. It happened around 8:30 this morning. Police say there was some sort of incident off campus, and the teen ran toward the school on Norton Street. At least one person...
One woman charged, one woman arrested after admitting to starting multiple fires on separate instances
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arson Task Force charged one Rochester woman and arrested another Rochester woman Wednesday for multiple fire incidents, the Rochester Fire Department announced. The RFD says a Rochester woman was charged with arson in the second-degree Wednesday for a fire incident at 36 Hoeltzer St. around 3:06 p.m. on the same […]
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting two people on an airplane
Each count of McKnight's charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine. McKnight's sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester superintendent wants police to provide security outside high schools after shooter nearly guns down student
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a 16-year-old student was tracked down and nearly struck by a gunman on the steps of his school, the city school superintendent plans to ask Rochester Police to man high schools during arrival and dismissal times. The shooting happened Thursday morning as students arrived at...
Rochester man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping nursing home resident
52-year-old Khadka Pradhan worked at the Shore Winds Nursing Home as a housekeeper.
14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event. Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Comments / 1