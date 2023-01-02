ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Amoore’s free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1wtw_0k0dleIW00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday.

Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.

“After this game, one of us was going to probably be ranked 12th or 13th and one’s going to be ranked 22nd. Which one do you want it to be?” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said of the win. “We have a lot of basketball left to play, but it’s big for a lot of different reasons. It’s big for your status at the moment, because it’s Carolina, a lot of different reasons. Yeah, it was big. We’re going to celebrate like it was big.”

With the game tied at 65, Virginia Tech called a timeout with 14.2 seconds to go. The Hokies ran the clock down, and Amoore was fouled by North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams while attempting a 3-pointer.

“I’m not sure if they were trying to (foul) or not, if the refs didn’t call it or something, but KT (Kayana Traylor) picked up my mis-dribble and kicked it back to me,” Amoore said. “I was like, ‘We’ve got 4 seconds left. I’ve got to put up something.’ I’m just thankful I drew a foul.”

North Carolina (9-4, 0-2) called a timeout after Amoore’s third free throw. The Tar Heels tried to inbound the ball, but Virginia Tech’s D’asia Gregg knocked the pass into the backcourt and time ran out.

Deja Kelly paced the Tar Heels with 21 points. North Carolina has lost three consecutive games.

“There were some things that I don’t want to be fined for, so I’ll just say there were some questionable things that we had to work through throughout the game,” North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart said. “Our plan was to foul late. We had a foul to give and we struggled doing that. So there were some late-game things that we didn’t execute as well. Possession game, and that’s what you expect on the road against a very good team.”

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hokies, who survived despite 20 turnovers.

TIP-INS

North Carolina: The Tar Heels could have used Kelly in the final minute, but she fouled out on a charge call with 1:23 left. North Carolina looked unsettled on its final two possessions, and the end result was another close loss — three of the Tar Heels’ four losses have been by eight points or less.

Virginia Tech: Gregg was an unsung hero for the Hokies, who had lost two of their past three games. Her blocked shot of Anya Poole’s layup attempt with 18 seconds left set up the Hokies’ final possession. She also hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 to go that gave Virginia Tech a 65-64 lead. Gregg finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench.

“She has not started for us since she’s been here,” Brooks said. “But she’s finished a whole lot and that’s because that’s where her value is to our group. When she’s playing like that, we’re really good.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech lost at Clemson on Thursday, but may stay in the top 10 after beating the Tar Heels. North Carolina will drop several spots after losing two games over the past week.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Visits Miami on Thursday.

Virginia Tech: Hosts rival Virginia on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Waggoner, Boston College push past No. 10 NC State 79-71

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Boston College was coming off an ugly road loss against a highly ranked opponent when it fell behind by double figures early at No. 10 North Carolina State. This time, the Eagles steadied themselves. The result was a rare win against the Wolfpack — or any top-10 opponent for that matter. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Haley Cavinder scores 16, Miami women beat No. 22 Tar Heels

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley Cavinder scored 16 points, Jasmyne Roberts had 10 points and nine rebounds in her first career start and Miami beat No. 22 North Carolina 62-58 on Thursday night. Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) beat a team in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. North Carolina (9-5, […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

No. 19 Duke women beat Wake Forest behind Taylor’s 18 points

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Duke beat Wake Forest 60-50 on Thursday night. Taylor made her fourth 3-pointer of the first half just before the halftime buzzer to give Duke a 32-24 lead. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros stopped all 28 shots in the third. Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Cody Glass also […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WNCT

Police: Teacher shot during altercation with 6-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The teacher —...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WNCT

Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes all lanes of Western Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No travel is happening in either direction of Western Boulevard as a water main broke Wednesday afternoon near the intersection with Interstate 440, The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday. The closure is not impacting any traffic on I-440. However, CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed reported from the scene that officers are directing […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Liberty woman grows brand for equity

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — In the town of Liberty, Clarenda Stanley has found her own plot of freedom. “It’s peace. It’s my little nugget of peace,” she said. That nugget of peace sits on 14.84 acres of land. Stanley, also known as “Farmer Cee,” is the CEO of Green Heffa Farms: a farm and tea […]
LIBERTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy