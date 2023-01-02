Hayes helps No. 6 N.C. State rally past Syracuse 56-54

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining and No. 6 North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse 56-54 on Sunday night.

Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance tie the game with five seconds to go, but converted just one of two free throws to cut the deficit to a point at 55-54. The teams traded turnovers in the final seconds and the Wolfpack’s Saniya Rivers hit a free throw with one second left for the final margin.

Camille Hobby scored 12 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight against Syracuse and bounced back from a loss to unranked Duke on Thursday.

Woolley led Syracuse (10-4, 1-2) with 23 points, and Dyaisha Fair added 14.

Both teams shot poorly and were sloppy with the ball against pressure defenses. The Wolfpack hit 33% from the field, just 2 of 17 from long distance and turned the ball over 19 times. The Orange shot 31% overall, 24% from 3 and committed 20 turnovers.

N.C State used a 13-2 run in the first quarter to jump out to a 19-7 lead, but the Orange, led by Woolley, outscored the Wolfpack 23-6 in the third quarter and took a 49-40 lead heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Wolfpack, who outscored the Orange 16-5, including 13 straight to start the final 10 minutes. Hobby helped extend N.C. State’s lead with a short jumper and layup for a 55-51 advantage with 1:29 left.

BIG PICTURE:

N.C. State: The Wolfpack narrowly avoided disaster and needs to figure out how to withstand defensive pressure.

Syracuse: The Orange showed a lot of grit and that they can’t be counted out against a ranked opponent.

UP NEXT:

N.C. State: Host Boston College on Thursday.

Syracuse: Wraps up a two-game homestand against Pitt on Thursday.

