Ramona, CA

Wagging tails and big hearts drive backcountry nonprofit that rescues and rehomes senior dogs

By Roxana Popescu
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

To set foot on the two-acre estate known as the Frosted Faces Foundation in Ramona is to be surrounded by old love. The kind that unites a senior dog and its caregiver.

It's a love that is patient, tolerant and never turns down an invitation to snuggle.

At this nonprofit, which rescues and rehomes elderly dogs, love is tucked into the skeins of donated leashes hanging on the walls, and in the shoulder-high pile of blankets and tiny cardigans waiting to be washed. It dictates schedules for playtime and pill time — for arthritis and heart disease.

And it is in the dogs' fixed gazes, which follow you around a room and seem to say: "Love me back."

Like younger rescue and shelter dogs, there's loss behind those looks. But these older dogs might be missing the humans they bonded with over many years, possibly a lifetime — humans who died or who gave them up because they couldn't afford to care for them.

On Jan. 1, the nonprofit, founded in 2014, hosted its first hike and open house of the year. Despite the holiday and the stormy weather, dozens of dog lovers showed up to play, feed and walk them — and, in a few cases, bring them home.

Minutes after the open house started, a family of four — mom, dad and two giddy young daughters — was signing papers to adopt a dainty poodle named Cashmere.

Older dogs like Cashmere are harder to rehome because of their potentially high medical costs, said Kelly Smíšek, who founded the nonprofit with her husband, Andy, after volunteering in a shelter and learning more about senior dogs and their needs. (They're also harder to insure.)

In 2017, the Smíšeks moved from Pacific Beach to Ramona and used their wedding money to buy the shelter, where they live in an adjoining accessory unit with 50 or so sheltered dogs and four cats, at last count.

Last year, there were 406 adoptions at the nonprofit. Small dogs typically stay with Frosted Faces around 30 days before they are adopted. Big dogs stay around three months, she said.

Frosted Faces aims to make pet ownership affordable by covering lifetime medical costs for senior dogs (age 8 or older), offering free emergency boarding and funding needs like rental housing pet deposits and fence repair. It also helps pet owners make plans for after they die by arranging for their pets to be placed in new homes through the Final Wish program.

And there are plans for an on-site animal hospital, she added.

Most of the nonprofit's costs go toward veterinary care for the approximately 1,500 dogs that have been adopted. That runs around $83,000 a month, she said. Most of its funding comes from small donations, on average $50.

Its various programs try to "break down the barriers to senior pet ownership and adoption," Smíšek said. "The ultimate goal is ... figure out why they're getting surrendered and then have them stay with their families that love them. Because, I mean, how do you not love a dog?"

On Sunday morning, fewer than 12 hours into the new year, the shelter was bristling with volunteers and visitors. About 40 people came to hike with the dogs at a nearby baseball field — undeterred by the winter downpour. By 10:30 a.m., the next wave came: people looking to foster or adopt. (Hikes and volunteer orientations are scheduled for every weekend.)

Among them was Karin Allen Taylor, 60, of Ramona, who was picking up her sixth foster dog, a blind poodle named Clara, a former stray who came from a shelter in Orange County last month.

"This very special Golden Girl is ready to (be) your sidekick wherever you want to go — to the park, a coffee shop, restaurant, winery, or just to run errands!" her bio reads.

Clara's new foster mom said saying goodbye to the animals is both beautiful and heart wrenching.

"You get attached to them. There's no doubt about it," she said. But the joy of seeing a dog placed in a happy home wins.

"Instead of being sad, I look forward to getting to foster another dog and giving that dog a chance ... ," Allen Taylor said. "It's so much better to be sad for a few minutes or a day, but know that you saved a life."

One of the shelter's happy endings: Cashmere, the poodle who was heading to her new home in University City, with 8-year-old Delphi Olson and her sister Sela, 5. Their father, Ryan, 44, said this was not an impulse adoption. They had been planning it for months. His wife spotted Cashmere online, and they decided to bring her home on New Year's Day.

Cashmere, who's about 12, is the shelter's first adoptee of 2023.

Delphi said she was excited to bring Cashmere to her cul-de-sac and introduce her to the other neighborhood dogs. Also, to cuddle her.

"She can sit in my lap and I can play with her," Delphi said.

Before they drove away, Delphi discovered her first perk of dog friendship: comfort in hard times.

"I'm not excited about the car ride," she told her mother, Kara.

"Why?" her mother asked.

"'Cause it's so long," Delphi said.

"You'll have Cashmere there, though."

Cashmere, resting at her new family's feet, looked happy, too.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

