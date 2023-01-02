Read full article on original website
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Blanding Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue
Woman speaks out after her sister was hit by car on Matthews Bridge in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car while trying to fix a flat tire on the Matthews Bridge Tuesday Morning. Action News Jax spoke with the woman’s sister who says weather conditions played a big factor in her sister’s injuries.
Officer arrested after body-cam video conflicts with his arrest report, Jacksonville sheriff says
An officer was arrested after the sheriff said he inaccurately documented the events that led up to an arrest. Cecil Grant, who has been an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office since 2013, now faces a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Friday. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer, SUV on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and two people were hurt in a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the SUV was heading north on Philips Highway/U.S. Highway 1...
Jacksonville business donating time, labor to funeral reception for family who lost loved ones in murder-suicide
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A family is being embraced by their community less than a week after tragedy claimed two lives. A Nocatee family lost a father and daughter in a murder suicide. Residents and businesses are stepping up to help. It’s been almost one week since police...
Jacksonville police issue ‘critical incident briefing’ on November officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a briefing on Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened in November. JSO said it is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO posted the video on its YouTube page....
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
News4Jax.com
‘We’re just all coming together’: Family members gather for celebration of life for mother, son who died after Orange Park apartment fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Loved ones on Thursday said goodbye to a mother and child who died after an apartment fire the day after Christmas. A celebration was held in Orange Park for Alexis Fitzgerald, 24, and her 4-year-old son, Rozae Fitzgerald. The family invited News4JAX to attend, and...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
News4Jax.com
Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
