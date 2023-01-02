Read full article on original website
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
ESPN hits back at NFL after Joe Buck remarks on commentary that Bills-Bengals game would resume after warm-ups
AMIDST the chaos unfolding on the field during Monday Night Football, there was a great deal of confusion for those watching on from afar. With just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals lead the Buffalo Bills 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed following a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins.
NFL
NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18
EDITOR'S NOTE: Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin delivered a message to the team Friday morning and spent time talking to various teammates on FaceTime, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
The First Read, Week 18: Examining playoff picture on final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season
It's been quite the week. The good news is that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown significant signs of improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest in Monday night's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. The entire league has been watching and praying for any positive updates about Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Friday's news -- doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube, and he communicated with his teammates and coaches through FaceTime -- provided more hope that this story is moving in a better direction.
NFL
2023 Resolution G-1 Approved at Special League Meeting
2023 Resolution G-1 Whereas, the January 2, 2023, game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended following a life-threatening injury to a Bills player, and the game was later postponed; and. Whereas, the game was subsequently cancelled because completing the game would have no effect on which teams...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries
The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
NFL
NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site
NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site, the league announced on Friday. Friday's resolution consists of two main elements:. 1) The AFC Championship Game will be played at a...
James Jones: ‘Everybody’s In Trouble’ If Packers Get to Playoffs
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions to get into the NFL playoffs, the rest of the league could be in trouble, former Packers receiver James Jones said.
NFL
Rapoport explains AFC Championship Game contingency plans
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the NFL's decision to cancel the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Rapoport also goes into detail about the AFC Championship Game home-field scenarios that would ensue depending on the Week 18 game results in the 2022 NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and remains in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. Watching the frightening events in...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update
Fantasy football is far from the most important thing in life and the past few days have been a sobering reminder of that fact. In the end, it is a game, like football. But the game of football is played by human beings like Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 18: Tom Brady rises to No. 7; Jared Goff cracks top 10 for first time this season
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 17 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 18. 2022 stats: 16 games | 67 pct | 5,048 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 40 pass TD | 12 INT | 329 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday, highlighted by three players who made the cut in their first year of eligibility: defensive end Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and left tackle Joe Thomas. The 2023 modern-era player finalists with their...
