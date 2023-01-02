ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18

EDITOR'S NOTE: Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin delivered a message to the team Friday morning and spent time talking to various teammates on FaceTime, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

The First Read, Week 18: Examining playoff picture on final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season

It's been quite the week. The good news is that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown significant signs of improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest in Monday night's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. The entire league has been watching and praying for any positive updates about Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Friday's news -- doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube, and he communicated with his teammates and coaches through FaceTime -- provided more hope that this story is moving in a better direction.
NFL

2023 Resolution G-1 Approved at Special League Meeting

2023 Resolution G-1 Whereas, the January 2, 2023, game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended following a life-threatening injury to a Bills player, and the game was later postponed; and. Whereas, the game was subsequently cancelled because completing the game would have no effect on which teams...
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

Rapoport explains AFC Championship Game contingency plans

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the NFL's decision to cancel the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Rapoport also goes into detail about the AFC Championship Game home-field scenarios that would ensue depending on the Week 18 game results in the 2022 NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Whiskey Riff

Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update

Fantasy football is far from the most important thing in life and the past few days have been a sobering reminder of that fact. In the end, it is a game, like football. But the game of football is played by human beings like Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NFL

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday, highlighted by three players who made the cut in their first year of eligibility: defensive end Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and left tackle Joe Thomas. The 2023 modern-era player finalists with their...
TENNESSEE STATE

