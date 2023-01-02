Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Other Political Leaders Sworn in Sunday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders took the oath of office Sunday in Lansing to begin another term.

Every Michigan governor since the 1960s has earned a second term.

Whitmer earned hers with a double-digit win in November.

“Let’s work together and continue to move Michigan forward,” Whitmer said in her address.

On her second inauguration day, Whitmer is hoping for a smoother term — without a pandemic and more help from her party members.

It was a day of optimism in Lansing — for at least one side of the aisle — as Democrats officially took the reins of the state government.

Now about to push the agenda they have waited on, they still choose to push unity on day one.

“We must meet this moment by choosing partnership rather than partisanship,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in his address. “Working shoulder to shoulder to show how much we can get done when we do it together.”

Gilchrist joined Whitmer in taking the oath.

State Supreme Court members and University Boards did, too.

Attorney General Dana Nessel also began her second term, as did Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

“Thank you to the voters of Michigan for giving me the opportunity to do it for another four years,” said Nessel.

“We did all of this together, but our work is not yet done,” said Benson.

They are taking control alongside the Democrats in the legislature.

It is easy to say you strive for partnership but a different deal to actually find it … especially when you have the power.

“Let’s bring supply chains home to Michigan from China, and become an epicenter of innovation from clean energy to batteries to chips,” Whitmer said.

Time will tell how the shift in power will play out but for at least the first day the focus is on improving Michigander lives with collaboration.

“Over the next four years, we must do everything we can so that we lower cost for Michiganders so they can have more money to take care of their bills and put food on the table,” Whitmer said. “We need to grow our economy so every single person can get the skills and land a good paying job.”

