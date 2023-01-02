ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Basement fire under investigation in Henderson

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5uE1_0k0dkiZx00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson.

24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gcRu_0k0dkiZx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00k7Io_0k0dkiZx00
(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

“The first unit on the scene confirmed it was a working fire and began fire attack,” fire officials say. “The second due unit conducted a primary search, which proved all clear.”

No one was inside the home when the fire started, officials report. An investigation into the basement fire has been opened.

UP NEXT: One person in jail after fire on Bosse Avenue

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

