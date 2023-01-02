FBI agents investigate cases of teen boy Sextortion in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - It might be one of the most uncomfortable conversations to have with your kids, however, agents with the FBI's Norfolk Field Office say it's absolutely necessary before allowing your kids to have an online presence.

According to the FBI, nationally and locally, there's been cases of Sextortion. Many of these cases have involved teen boy victims.

Special Agent-In-Charge Brian Dugan says it's an online trap that too many teens have fallen victim to.

"We're looking with our law enforcement plus our global law enforcement partners to address over 3,000 known victims we have and we have over 15 just in the Hampton Roads area," says Dugan.

The term "Sextortion" is defined by FBI.GOV as a serious crime in which someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don't provide them images of sexual nature, sexual favors or money.

Dugan says case FBI agents have seen are more so quid pro quo where the predators blackmailing victims for a payout.

"The max we've seen so far is 5,000 but it's anywhere between $50 and $5,000 dollars," explains Dugan.

If the victims were to refuse, Dugan says these predators can threaten to post private pictures online or send it to family and peers.

FBI agents say, in some cases, humiliation consumes the victims.

"Unfortunately, some children have resulted in taking their own lives," says Dugan.

The million-dollar question for parents might be, 'How does this happen?' Dugan says pretty easily. Predators will take advantage of a teen by pretending to be another teen.

It's after an online friendship or relationship is established where a direct message turns disastrous.

While some parents might think unfriending, blocking, and deleting messages might solve the problem, Dugan says cutting ties cuts off any chance of putting a predator behind bars.

"A large percentage of the perpetrators are from overseas, primarily West Africa, Ivory Coast Nigeria. We (the FBI) have great relationships with law enforcement partners in those areas but we have to build a solid case for them to take some kind of actions," he said.

As a parent, there's a few things you can do to protect your children. Dugan encourages families to have a calm conversation with their kids, explain to them the crime, encourage them to come to you without fear of punishment, and limit or restrict access to certain platforms.

"And also remember that the perpetrators are the bad guys that our children are being victimized online," he said.

Public tips can be the key to cracking certain cases if you're a witness to one or even a victim, you can report it at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

More information about how to protect your kids online can be found by clicking the link below.

https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/newss-what-is-sextortion/view

