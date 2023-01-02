Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
NFL
Changes to AFC playoffs approved by NFL owners: What you need to know
NFL owners voted Friday to approve changes to the AFC playoff structure for the 2022 season, including the possibility for the conference championship game to be played at a neutral site. The two-part resolution, which also allows for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in a possible Bengals-Ravens postseason matchup, was put forward after the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game that had previously been postponed following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident from Monday night. As a result of the cancellation, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played only 16 games, instead of the full 17, creating potential inequities that the changes aim to address.
NFL
Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with signs of improvement
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition with signs of improvement, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon. "Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the...
NFL
Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin has shown 'remarkable improvement,' 'appears to be neurologically intact'
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact," per the doctors caring for Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "While...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday
Week 18 unsurprisingly carries significant playoff implications, from finalizing wild-card spots and seeding to deciding a pair of division titles. And the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game -- which previously had been postponed following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident from Monday night -- adds a whole other layer of postseason computations.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL
2023 Resolution G-1 Approved at Special League Meeting
2023 Resolution G-1 Whereas, the January 2, 2023, game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended following a life-threatening injury to a Bills player, and the game was later postponed; and. Whereas, the game was subsequently cancelled because completing the game would have no effect on which teams...
NFL
Joe Burrow discusses 'very, very scary' Damar Hamlin situation: 'It was a very emotional 48 hours'
Like so many others, Joe Burrow is still struggling to process what happened Monday night in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback spoke for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The Bills announced Thursday morning that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact."
NFL
Move the Sticks: Damar Hamlin, Week 18, CFP National Championship preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the devastating situation that happened during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game and discuss the latest updates on Damar Hamlin's status. Next, the pair looks at who's the most dangerous team in the NFC East and also preview the Titans-Jaguars and Lions-Packers Week 18 matchups. To wrap up the show, the duo previews the College Football Playoff National Championship as TCU faces off against Georgia.
NFL
The First Read, Week 18: Examining playoff picture on final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season
It's been quite the week. The good news is that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown significant signs of improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest in Monday night's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. The entire league has been watching and praying for any positive updates about Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Friday's news -- doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube, and he communicated with his teammates and coaches through FaceTime -- provided more hope that this story is moving in a better direction.
NFL
Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'
The NFL approved a resolution Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs for the 2022 season in response to potential inequities resulting from the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game. The Monday night matchup, which was canceled following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident, would have had a wide-ranging impact on the AFC playoff picture.
NFL
Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season
Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Cleveland Browns. "Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back," Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Thursday. "But there's still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen." "I just feel like...
NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants
Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Hurts' designation follows encouraging words from his coach, Nick Sirianni, who told reporters earlier Friday the...
NFL
Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale
Justin Fields won't break the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. An MRI revealed a strain, and the medical staff ruled him a no-go Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Football community reacts to news of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's 'remarkable improvement'
The football community continues to show an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, with positive developments on Thursday setting off a wave of jubilation. Hamlin has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
NFL
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week
Wide receiver Mike Evans' three-touchdown performance on Sunday led the Buccaneers to an 11-point comeback over the Panthers in Week 17, an effort which earned the pass catcher a Player of the Week honor on Wednesday. Evans was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he hauled in...
NFL
Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers
Jadeveon Clowney might not play in the Browns' season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that the Browns have sent Clowney home on Friday, per a source informed of the situation. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported the news.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Ravens OC Greg Roman not counting Lamar Jackson out for playoffs: 'I would bet on him'
Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4. Still, offensive coordinator Greg Roman is keeping hope the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback could return for the postseason. "He's a special guy," Roman said Thursday via ESPN. "I think if somebody's got a...
Comments / 0