ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 7

Steve Marquez
4d ago

This season Brady showed, that Father Time has caught up to him. He was a incredible Q.B. But not one to build around now

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders

It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC

The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The US Sun

Former NFL star Boomer Esiason unveils how playoffs might work after Damar Hamlin collapse led to postponed game

WHILE everyone involved in the NFL's focus remains on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Week 18 and the playoffs are rapidly approaching. Hamlin, 24, remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest on the field during their Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy