Read full article on original website
Steve Marquez
4d ago
This season Brady showed, that Father Time has caught up to him. He was a incredible Q.B. But not one to build around now
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return
Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues
The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike McDaniel has an extremely depressing update on Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Former NFL star Boomer Esiason unveils how playoffs might work after Damar Hamlin collapse led to postponed game
WHILE everyone involved in the NFL's focus remains on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Week 18 and the playoffs are rapidly approaching. Hamlin, 24, remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest on the field during their Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.
John Harbaugh’s non-update on Lamar Jackson’s injury is troubling
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has no idea when Lamar Jackson will return from his injury, giving a frustrating non-update on the star quarterback. When will Lamar Jackson get back in the lineup for the Ravens? No one knows. Literally. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and...
Dolphins place former No. 1 overall pick on IR
It does not look like Eric Fisher will play any Dolphins games. Signed last month, the veteran left tackle is now on injured reserve, per a team announcement. The Dolphins placed Fisher on IR and claimed tackle Geron Christian off waivers from the Chiefs on Thursday. Although Fisher agreed to...
Joe Mixon brings rulebook receipts to counter NFL’s coin flip decision
Joe Mixon is not amused with the NFL’s thought process regarding the Bengals-Bills cancelation, thus putting a wrench in the playoffs. While the NFL community is still hoping for a speedy recovery from Damar Hamlin, there is also another conundrum the league must deal with as Week 18 is less than a day away.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7