Salem, OR

KVAL

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
KATU.com

Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Missing, endangered Tigard man found

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The missing elderly man from Tigard has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Ottie Binschus, 68, left his home near the 17000 block of Southwest Eldorado Drive on Tuesday at about 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station. He was seen by gas station employees at 5 p.m., but he never returned home.
TIGARD, OR
KGW

Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire

PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
GRESHAM, OR
Complex

Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon

An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
PORTLAND, OR

