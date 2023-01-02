Read full article on original website
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
KVAL
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
Panel split on whether to charge deputy in Officer Sahota’s death
A group of outside attorneys failed to reach a consensus on whether Deputy John Feller should be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
kptv.com
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
KATU.com
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
Man arrested on DUII charge following deadly Highway 47 crash
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Friday after a two-car crash on Highway 47 killed one person and injured another, authorities say.
KATU.com
Police identify three people dead after murder-suicide situation in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified the family members involved in what they believe was a murder-suicide situation in Southeast Portland last month. According to Portland Police, the shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 at a home in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. CRIME...
kptv.com
Missing, endangered Tigard man found
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The missing elderly man from Tigard has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Ottie Binschus, 68, left his home near the 17000 block of Southwest Eldorado Drive on Tuesday at about 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station. He was seen by gas station employees at 5 p.m., but he never returned home.
Man faces attempted murder charge after Albany police chase, shooting
A man was hospitalized, and faces several charges, after reportedly shooting at police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit on Monday morning, according to Albany police.
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
KLEWTV
Source says victim's face was 'half chewed off' following attack at Oregon transit station
GRESHAM, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Gresham, Oregon responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone...
kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
Complex
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
